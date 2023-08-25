Horgan return 'huge statement' as Dundalk chase return to top

On the final lap of the title race, Dan Kelly feels the recent return of Daryl Horgan to Dundalk can accelerate their quest for trophies.

The Lilywhites travel to Shamrock Rovers tonight presented with the last realistic chance of elbowing into contention to stop their home run towards a four-in-a-row.

Not that long ago Dundalk enjoyed their opponents’ status as the country’s kingpins. They collected 11 trophies between 2014 and 2020, primarily under Stephen Kenny, but have been starved of silverware since their FAI Cup triumph three years ago.

In a five-way tussle for the league crown, Dundalk are furthest adrift but aware victory at Tallaght would shuttle them to within five points of the Hoops with eight games to go.

Bar the rearranged match between Derry City and UCD, only one fixture remains between each of the 10 sides before the campaign concludes on November 3.

Derry City’s trip to fourth-placed Bohemians underscores the importance of tonight’s top-flight series.

For Dundalk to feature prominently on the run-in, winger Kelly knows a first win at Rovers since 2019 is imperative and the addition of Horgan fuels his confidence.

"There's five teams still in with a shout and I think over the next couple of weeks you'll get a fair idea of who's the big challenger to Rovers,” the flanker said as Virgin Media announced three live games, starting with next week’s Dublin derby between Rovers and Bohs.

“If we get three points against them on Friday, that's a start. Bringing Horgs back to the club was a huge statement because lots of teams would love to have him.

“He will only get better because it was pre-season for him when he joined us.”

All Kelly knew in the first year of 2018 at Oriel Park was success but the takeover by Peak6 instigated a period of upheaval that has only stabilised since local firm StatsSports and former owner Andy Connolly took control just under two years ago.

They headhunted club hero Stephen O’Donnell from St Pat’s to manage the team and are still in the equation for the podium, with a quarter-final trip to First Division winners-elect Galway United also to come next month.

“Since Stevie and his staff have come in, we're making a good bit of progress,” noted Kelly. “We were the main men before Rovers but even the Daryl Horgan signing probably wouldn’t have happened a couple of years ago.

“Our target was to be as close as we can in the league and we're still in with a bit there, as well as the Cup. Europe is huge for us too, so we want to ensure we qualify again for next year.”