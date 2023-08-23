Manchester United step up interest in Ireland's Tara O'Hanlon

Manchester United have been monitoring Irish international Tara O’Hanlon, inviting the Peamount United teen to train with their first-team at Carrington.
The left-sided player was unlucky to miss the final cut for the World Cup squad having made her debut against then World champions USA in April.
She’s become an integral part of the Peamount team that have held off the challenge of Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers to remain top of the WSL but her talent will undoubtedly upgrade her into the next import.
The Women’s Super League is the desired destination, having completed her Leaving Certificate this summer, and United are a club on the rise.
They pushed champions Chelsea all the way in the league and were edged out in the FA Cup final at Wembley but broke new ground for the club by qualifying for the upcoming Champions League.
Diane Caldwell is the sole Irishwoman to play for the Red Devils. The Ireland veteran made six appearances following her capture by Marc Skinner in January 2002.
It remains to be seen whether United follow up their interest in O’Hanlon by tabling a contract offer.