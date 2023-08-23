Séamus Coleman relieved his injury isn't career threatening

His ability to battle back from their cruelest of injuries has defined the career of Séamus Coleman but it’s the mental exhaustion from Everton turmoil that presented a career crossroads in the summer.

As club captain, the Irish defender saw his beloved Toffees teeter with relegation two seasons in the row, only saved on the second last and final day respectively.

On top was the upheaval of four different managers in 18 months, ownership uncertainty and a backlash from fans.

It all swirled into Coleman’s thinking when Sean Dyche laid out his latest contract offer at the age of 34.

Hesitation during June didn’t stem from the serious knee injury he was recovering from, more his sanity.

Amid the various crises, he dug into the well to recall happier times during his 15 years at the Merseyside club, coupling those with the watershed of a spanking new stadium due to open next year. There was much to consider, the most in his professional life.

“We’d just had two very hard, draining seasons,” he said, while admitting the concept of seeking a fresh challenge at a different club was a non-starter.

“I wasn’t thinking of where to go next. It’s tough when you live and breathe it so I just had some thinking time.

“There was more thinking than I've done over the last few contracts because of the last few seasons but ultimately it's hard to walk away from something you love.

“I think towards the end of last season if wingers were skipping past me or lads were skipping past me in training then 'I'm not going to sign here, it's not for me', but I still felt very good and very strong against some good opponents.

“I love what I do and I still have that fire, that burning desire to get back. I just needed a little breather before committing straight away.”

He was relieved to make that decision himself, rather than medical staff taking it from his hands. Fears of an ACL rupture emerged after his season ended during a May match at Leicester City but it proved to be less serious.

It will still be six to eight weeks before he’s match-ready, meaning Ireland’s October double-header could be gone for him as well as the upcoming Euro ’24 qualifiers against France and Netherlands.

“I'd imagine if it was worse, like a year-long injury, it would have been tough to rehab,” confessed the full-back who sustained a broken leg while in Ireland action against Wales in 2017.

“Coming back at 35, nearly 36, would have led to a lot of weighing up to do but thankfully and surprisingly, though this injury was significant, thank God it wasn’t career threatening.”

Conceivably, Coleman may only return for Ireland’s final game of the campaign, at the Dutch in Amsterdam on November 18, and he’s hoping there’s still qualification at stake then.

Defeat to Greece during the June window he missed with the injury has Ireland playing catch-up for one of the two tickets to Germany but at least the form of Evan Ferguson offers encouragement when it comes to finishing chances if they arise over the next games.

“We’re halfway through the campaign and we need to improve massively in the second part of the campaign to have any chance,” he noted about the measly return of three points from nine, the win against minnows Gibraltar.

“It’s a big ask against two big teams, there’s no getting away from that, but I can spin it by saying the lads have an opportunity to do something special.

“We were competitive against France at home but you’ve got to be really attacking the Holland game for sure. We need to get a win there, I’d imagine, but it will be tough playing them just three days after France.

“If we can utilise Evan’s strengths, it gives us a better chance. I see the person who comes into the camp first, wondering how they are, are they humble or getting carried away with themselves. I have to say that Evan is so level-headed and focussed.

"That’s great to see because you have no fears of him scoring 15 or 20 Premier League goals and then taking his eye off the ball. He’s got that steely determination.”

Nobody is quite sure what country another Premier League newcomer, Tom Cannon, is determined to represent – not even his clubmate Coleman. The striker has stalled his Ireland career amid interest from England’s U21s and the Ireland captain doesn’t want anyone in his camp whose allegiance is doubtful.

“The most important thing is getting players that want to play,” he asserted, confirming he’d no inkling of the Cannon’s stall coming in May.

“I’m not one of these people who’ll pull Tom aside, telling him to pick us. I’ve always said if you want to play for Ireland, great but it’s entirely up to the individual.

“It would be great to have him because he’s a brilliant finisher.”