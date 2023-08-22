Burnley complete signing of Villa starlet Ramsey 

Burnley have completed the signing of England youth international Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old moves to Turf Moor having come through the ranks at Villa Park.

Ramsey, who was part of the England squad that won the European Under-19 Championship last year, has signed a five-year deal with the Clarets and joins for an undisclosed fee.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," he told the club's official website.

"I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I'm really happy it's all officially done now. I can't wait to get started.

"I can't wipe my smile off my face. When you come to a new club you want the lads to welcome you in and everyone here has done that straight away. It's been really easy to settle, everyone has been amazing."

Ramsey is the 11th summer signing made by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany following the Clarets' promotion back to the Premier League.

In other transfer news, West Ham have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old returns to the Premier League having made seven appearances in the competition during a three-year stint at Arsenal.

Mavropanos failed to become a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium and spent two seasons on loan in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart before making the move permanent last summer.

He has signed a five-year deal with the Hammers for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £19million.

"I am really happy and excited to be here - and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United," he told the club's official website.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the club after last season's Conference League win - and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt."

Mavropanos, who has 19 senior caps for Greece, will compete with the likes of Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Thilo Kehrer for a place in the heart of David Moyes' defence.

He was signed after a move for Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire broke down and is the third major summer arrival at the London Stadium following the additions of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

There had been suggestions last week that Mavropanos' move had broken down after an issue with his medical but he has now made the switch.

Meanhwhile, Pep Guardiola will be absent from the touchline for Manchester City's next two matches after undergoing an operation to correct his "severe back pain".

According to City, their treble-winning manager has been struggling with the injury for a while and flew out to Barcelona for an "emergency" but "routine" surgery on Tuesday.

Guardiola will remain in Barcelona during his convalescence and is expected to miss City's matches against Sheffield United this Sunday and Fulham on September 2, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo stepping into the breach.

City anticipate Guardiola returning to the dugout after the international break for the visit to West Ham on September 16.

A Manchester City statement said: "Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

"In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep's return.

"He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."