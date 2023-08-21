Dejan Kulusevski: Tottenham Hotspur can become 'fun' again

Dejan Kulusevski believes Ange Postecoglou's fun football can bring more great results following Tottenham's swashbuckling win against Manchester United.

A challenging year for everyone connected to Spurs was compounded on the eve of the season when star turn Harry Kane completed his much-discussed move to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham showed promise and resilience to draw 2-2 at Brentford the following day and this weekend summer appointment Postecoglou celebrated his first win since taking charge.

United started strongly but Spurs eventually kicked into gear, with Pape Sarr's strike and a Lisandro Martinez own goal secured a thrilling 2-0 win at a rocking Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It was fantastic in the stadium today," winger Kulusevski said. "Very, very good support from the fans.

"We want to make them happy and we are happy that we made them happy today.

"I think football has to be fun. That's why we started playing and that's when great results can come.

"So, it's a great start to start having fun and then improve. Always have fun, then keep improving and we will be good."

The 23-year-old echoed Son Heung-min's view on Postecoglou's approach after the new captain said "it's really, really fun" and "more enjoyable for the Spurs fans".

Asked how his game has changed under the Australian, the Sweden international said: "A little bit, of course, because it's more offensive.

"I don't have to be more as a wing-back when we're defending so I'm enjoying it a lot.

"I learn a lot of things every day. I like that because I'm still young, so it's still good to go every day, to hear new things and keep improving."