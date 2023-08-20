St Pat's knock Derry City out of FAI Cup on penalties

DERRY CITY 0 ST. PAT'S ATHLETIC 0

(St. Pat's win 4-3 on pens.)

ST. PATRICK'S Athletic put Derry City to the sword at the Brandywell, Derry devastated for the second time in our days having lost out following a penalty shoot-out.

Pats, the winners of the FAI Cup in 2001 saw off the current holders thanks to a solid defensive display and, indeed, their luck in what proved a nervous shoot-out for both sides.

For the 'Candystripes' this was a case of devastation for the second time in just four days having also lost out on penalties in the Europa Conference League on Thursday last in Tallaght Stadium against F.C. Tobol from Kazakhstan.

For the home side it was yet another cruel end to their involvement in a major competition, despite playing so well.

However, their failure to find the net, a problem which has plagued the Foyleside club for so long, proved hugely significant yet again.

Fully credit to Jon Daly's side who defended resolutely throughout the game, happy to close Derry down and take full advantage of fatigue which also played its part in this defeat.

Derry led in the shoot-out after three pens, with Jake Mulraney missing for St. Pat's.

However, Derry's Michael Duffy missed spotkick to level matters again before Mark Connolly also missed with the final spotkick and it was victory to the 'Saints.'

Keen to start on the front foot Derry threatened with Adam O'Reilly, Paul McMullan, Brandon Kavanagh and Cameron Dummigan all failing to hit the target when well placed before the men from Inchicore threatened.

Happy to defend in numbers when necessary, St. Pat's threatened on the break with Derry midfielder, O'Reilly 'taking one for the team' when clattering into St. Pat's Conor Carty as the striker attempted to break forward, referee Neil Doyle immediately producing an opening yellow card.

McCarty crashed down to earth in the 28th minute when towering defender Shane McEleney rose above the strike to clear the danger.

On the hour John-Alan McGrath got an important block on a Will Patching shot on the edge of the penalty area as Derry began to up the ante.

however, with Carty making a nuisance of himself the Derry defence needed to be alert.

But Pat's went close to breaking the deadlock when Carty worked his way into the Derry box but his lofted effort from the angle failed to find the net as the home side breathed a sigh of relief.

On the stroke of half-time Chris Forrester broke with pace before sliding the ball to his right into the path of the advancing Curtis and his low shot was diverted wide of the target by keeper, Brian Maher, at the expense of a corner, it was a great chance for the visitors.

Derry opened the second half in a determined fashion but despite working their way in behind the visiting defence, the failed to trouble keeper, Dean Lyness.

And an injury to Shane McEleney didn't help Derry's cause with the defender added to what appears to be a lengthy injury list at the Brandywell. He was replaced by the experienced Mark Connolly.

Clearly feeling the exhaustion of so many games during their Europa Conference League commitments, Derry began to show signs of fatigue.

With Michael Duffy and Sadou Diallo entering the fray, the home side produced a superb move playing against the blustery wind. In the 75th minute a cross from the busy Brandon Kavanagh was met by McGonigle and his glancing header was touched over the crossbar by Lyness.

St. Pat's continued to push forward with the wind at their backs and substitute Michael Lonergan did well to meet a cross from the right, his header superbly saved by Derry keeper Maher in the 77nd minute.

Derry threatened again when Patching's curling free-kick crashed against the upright with Lyness struggling minutes later.

The final play at the end of the first period of extra-time saw a teasing cross from Ben Doherty met by Kavanagh but his goal-bound header crashed off Danny Mullan, the ball diverted wide of the target.

With the wind certainly having an impact, the attendance of just under 3,000 were on their feet as penalties were signalled

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce (Diallo, 70), S. McEleney (Connolly, 60), McJannet, Coll; Dummigan (Mullen, 75), O'Reilly; McMullan (Duffy, 70), Patching (P. McEleney, 105) B. Kavanagh; McGonigle (Doherty, 77).

ST. PAT'S ATHLETIC: Lyness; Curtis, Redmond, McGrath, Breslin; Lennon, Murphy (Nolan, 87); McClelland (Mulraney, 77) , Forrester, Doyle (Leavy); Carty (Lonergan, 72, Melia, 116)

REFEREE: N. Doyle (Dublin).