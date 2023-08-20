Roberto De Zerbi hails Brighton's latest teen sensation

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi described Paraguayan teenager Julio Enciso as "the best player on the pitch" after his side dismantled Wolves 4-1 at Molineux.

Enciso, 19, in his second season with the Seagulls after joining for a reported £9.5million last summer from Libertad, set up two goals for Solly March as Wolves were dealt a lesson in clinical finishing.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson had to make do with a place on the bench again despite his opening day goal against Luton.

Kaoru Mitoma's impressive solo effort had given Brighton a slender half-time lead before they put the result beyond doubt with three goals in nine minutes at the start of the second period.

Pervis Estupinan struck inside 60 seconds of the restart before Enciso laid on carbon-copy goals for March with brilliant balls into the box.

De Zerbi, whose side sit top after back-to-back 4-1 wins, said: "I think Julio today was one of the best players on the pitch, maybe the best.

"I'm really pleased for the performance, the result. We played very well. I'm really pleased because I changed three players and we've started the Premier League very well."

The Seagulls appear to have suffered no ill-effects after losing star midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

De Zerbi was full of praise for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, saying: "In midfield today we played Pascal Gross and (Billy) Gilmour.

"(Summer signing Mahmoud) Dahoud is a top player, but in the last year he's only played nine games and he needs more time.

"Billy is a smart player. Incredible attitude and incredible behaviour. He plays like an old player, but he's young and he's improving a lot.

"In the beginning in my time at Brighton, now he's a completely different player."

Wolves, unlucky to lose at Manchester United on Monday, are without a point after their opening two fixtures as boss Gary O'Neil lost his first home match in charge.

But the former Bournemouth manager felt there was plenty about his side's display to be positive about despite the scoreline.

Fabio Silva and Rayan Ait-Nouri both missed big first-half chances and O'Neil was upbeat about the amount of openings his side have created in both games.

He said: "I'm as disappointed as everyone else in the stadium to lose 4-1, but it's very early in our process against a team that are a long way into theirs.

"So it's been a tough first two games, but (a total of) 38 shots is something to build on."

Wolves' Matheus Nunes was sent off for a second bookable offence in the closing stages for pushing Estupinan.

McNeil added: "I've spoken to Matheus really clearly on my thoughts on the situation. He's a great kid. He works his socks off and he was great on the ball again, but we need him on the pitch."