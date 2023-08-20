Guardiola  'amazed' by City's hunger and drive

Premier League

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0

Any concerns Pep Guardiola may have have harboured about a hangover following Manchester City's trophy treble last season have been swept away by the way they have started the season.

It is quite often the case that teams who have enjoyed so much success can take a while to get into gear - mentally as much as physically - the following season.

And on top of that the dynamic of City's team had changed following the decision of skipper Ilkay Gundogan to up sticks to Barcelona, the unexpected departure of Riyad Mahrez to join the Saudi gravy train and the unfortunate injury that will keep playmaker Kevin De Bruyne out until the New Year - plus the injuries that have sidelined John Stones and Bernardo Silva.

A short recovery time following a tiring midweek trip to Athens for the UEFA Super Cup trip was also preying on Guardiola's mind as they prepared to face a Newcastle team he had tipped as title contenders and arrived at the Etihad full of confidence following their opening day demolition of Aston Villa.

But City's performance left Guardiola waxing lyrical about his players and convinced his squad have the physical and mental capabilities to underline they will once again be the team to beat.

"When you see that after what we have done, what can you say? Apart from 'thank you my friends, I love you so much,'" said the Spaniard.

"The difference is always here at the top of our bodies - in the head and the heart. When you have that it makes a team is so special. Otherwise we cannot do what we have done for many years, it’s impossible.

"Today amazed me and made me happy because it’s ‘ok, why should we not do it again?’ They have to try their best every single day and they have done it. The guys who want to be here are here and let's try to do it.

"The supporters responded because they see still we are there [hungry] and I like it. We've already won one title [the Super Cup] and we have taken six points from six, we’ve scored goals we haven't conceded many chances."

City were exceptional in the first half but as they tired in the second period Guardiola resisted calls from a supporter sat behind him to make substitutions, even though his bench was filled mainly with youngsters.

"He asked me to make a substitution so I asked him which one, I didn’t know it. It was a joke. I saw the team in that moment were alive. I know they were tired but they were still there and fighting every ball."

With De Bruyne and Silva out and Gundogan gone, the question 'who would provide the creativity?' was answered emphatically by Phil Foden who showcased all his prodigious talents in the playumaker role.

He drove City forward with his sharp turns and quick passing and his intelligent play made the only goal of the game after half an hour. He popped up in the area where De Bruyne is usually so dangerous - just outside the right side of the penalty area, controlled Mateo Kovacic's pass before cutting the ball back to Julian Alvarez who powered a shot beyond Nick Pope.

City should have had more with Foden twice setting up Erling Haaland and going close to a goal himself late in the game.

Guardiola was suitably impressed and Foden's performance could persuade him to cool his interest in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, who is facing allegations of breaching betting regulations anyway.

"Phil has shown many times he can play in all the positions up front, " added Guardiola. "He has an incredible ability when he is between the lines, the way he turns and attacks the last line is one of the best I have ever seen.

“With every control, he knows exactly where the goal is - he doesn't need two or three touches to be in the right position to attack the goal, in just one movement he is attacking.”

While Guardiola lavished praise on his team, Eddie Howe was not so complimentary about his.

He saw this as a chance for Newcastle to make a statement about their title aspirations but went back to the north east acknowledging the Magpies still have a considerably gap to close on City.

While they were defensively quite resilient, they created little going forward and ended the game with only shot on target - sub Harvey Barnes' effort comfortably saved by Ederson - and never looked like securing their first win in City's backyard since Alan Shearer's winner at Maine Road way back in September 2000.

"We knew we had to be at our very best to get anything from the game but technically we were not where we need to be," said Howe. "I'm disappointed because we know we can do better.”

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 7, Walker 8, Akjani 7, Dias 7, Gvardiol 7; Kovacic 7, Rodri 7; Alvarez 7, Foden 9, Grealish 7; Haaland 6.

Unused subs: Phillips, Aké, Ortega, Gómez, Perrone, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee.

Goal: Alvarez 31.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 6, Schär 7, Botman 7, Burn 7; Tonali 5 (Anderson 67, 5), Guimarães 5, Joelinton 5 (Longdstaff 57, 5); Almirón 5 (Livramento 86, 5), Isak 5 (Wilson 66, 5), Gordon 4 (Barnes 58, 5).

Unused subs: Dúbravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett.

Referee: Robert Jones 8.