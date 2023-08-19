Alvarez stunner clips Magpies' wings as City earn win

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0

Julian Alvarez's stunning first-half goal was enough for Manchester City to burst Newcastle's early season bubble.

The Magpies were full of confidence after their 5-1 opening day drubbing of Aston Villa and hoped they would find a City team slightly below-par after their midweek UEFA Super Cup win over Seville in Athens.

But even though Pep Guardiola made only two changes from that team, City looked full of energy in the first half when they could easily led by more than Alvarez's goal.

He broke the deadlock after half an hour when he took a pass from the impressive Phil Foden to fire a thunderous shot past Nick Pope.

Man of the match Foden excelled as City's playmaker and showed Guardiola he can fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne, who is out until the New Year after surgery on his hamstring.

Foden was everywhere setting up two chances for Erling Haaland and Alvarez as well as having a late shot tipped round by Pope - and deservedly picked up the man-of-the-match award.

Newcastle barely threatened City in the first half but came into the game much more after the break as City tired following their midweek exertions.

But they defended resolutely and despite some anxious moments keeper Ederson was largely untroubled as Guardiola's team made it two wins from two at the start of their title defence.

It was a familiar result for Newcastle - they haven't won in City's back yard since Alan Shearer's winner in a 1-0 victory at Maine Road in Serpember 2000.

But this up-beat performance underlined the progress they have made under Eddie Howe and showed that last season's top four finish will be no one-season flash in the pan.

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Dias 7, Akanji 6, Gvardiol 7; Kovacic 7, Rodri 7; Alvarez 7, Foden 9, Grealish 7; Haaland 6.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 6; Trippier 6,.Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 6; Tonali 5, Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 5; Almiron 5, Isak 6, Gordon 5.

Referee: Robert Jones.