West Ham’s move for Harry Maguire off after they grow tired of waiting

Maguire had settled personal terms with West Ham but the club have been waiting for the England international to agree a pay-off from United.
West Ham’s move for Harry Maguire off after they grow tired of waiting

Harry Maguire’s £30m move to West Ham has collapsed. Photo credit Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 10:37
Jacob Steinberg

Harry Maguire’s £30m move to West Ham has collapsed after the club grew tired of waiting for the defender to agree his exit from Manchester United.

Although there is a chance the deal could be revived, it is not going ahead at the moment.

West Ham have grown frustrated over the delay and are looking at alternative options in central defence.

Maguire had settled personal terms with West Ham but the club have been waiting for the England international to agree a pay-off from United.

The 30-year-old received a considerable salary increase as a result of United qualifying for the Champions League and would be on less money at West Ham.

He is thought to want about £7m to leave Old Trafford.

Guardian

More details to follow...

More in this section

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Old Trafford VAR correct not to award Wolves late penalty – Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Old Trafford Gary O’Neil claims referees’ boss told him Wolves should have had penalty
Kieran Tierney File Photo Newcastle step up interest in Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney
<p>DECISION TIME: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood. Pic: PA</p>

The market will decide if Mason Greenwood plays for Man United again

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd