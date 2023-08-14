Cobh retain Munster Senior Cup after win over Cork City

Munster Senior Cup final

Cork City 1 (Owolabi 59) Cobh Ramblers 3 (Holland 22, Hegarty 46, Thibaut 71)

Captain Dale Holland lifted the Munster Senior Cup after his screamer sent Cobh Ramblers on their way to back-to-back titles.

The defensive midfielder spent his evening shielding the defence but a rare advance gave him the perfect opportunity to unleash a 25-yard rocket into the top corner.

Jake Hegarty’s goal within 36 seconds of the second-half kick-off doubled their lead before Adrian Thibaut made the victory safe, following Tunde Owolabi’s consolation goal.

The Rams’ seventh title marks the first time in their history to defend the trophy and makes it successive final victories over their near neighbours at Turner’s Cross.

City’s hopes for a jump start to their flagging campaign will be transferred to Friday’s FAI Cup clash with Waterford. For now, their poor form extends to a run of one win in 10 games. It was also their third Munster Senior Cup final defeat on the spin.

Shane Keegan retained three of his Ramblers line-up that slipped to a 3-3 draw with Bray Wanderers on Friday, while Liam Buckley opted for a fully reshuffled starting team from their UCD tie, including six teenagers.

Joshua Fitzpatrick was the first of that young brigade to impress. He had an early drive tipped over by the alert Darragh Burke before firing another just over from the resulting corner.

Cobh had their opening chances through Mikie Rowe. He arrowed one just off target and when he got inside again, it took some brilliant defensive work by John O’Donovan to produce a block.

The breakthrough came when it was least expected as the deep-lying Holland pushed forward to punish a loose clearance with an unstoppable blast.

Owolabi looked most likely to find a response for City as he linked well with O’Donovan down the left but was twice denied by Burke.

It remained 1-0 at half-time but it took mere seconds for Ramblers to double their lead.

Thibaut came on after Liam Kervick sustained an arm injury and was full of invention. He juggled the ball over two defenders before crossing for Hegarty, the official man of the match, to prod home.

City called for reinforcements off the bench and when Jaze Kabia’s shot was blocked into Owolabi’s path, they had a goal back.

Oran Crowe sent a header wide and a wayward Brendan Frahill backpass gave Burke a scare but they made the game safe in the 71st minute.

Luke Desmond’s superb ball cut City wide open and while Jimmy Corcoran saved from Hegarty, Thibaut was quickest to the rebound.

Kabia and Crowe came close soon after but Burke was having a fine outing between the sticks. He started the day as he finished it, tipping over the bar from Rokas Stanulevičius.

Cork City: Corcoran; Walker, Bailey, Henderson, O’Donovan; Fitzpatrick (Umeh 81), Crowe, Healy (Worman 57); O’Sullivan (Kabia 57), Keating (Stanulevičius 57), Owolabi.

Cobh Ramblers: Burke; O’Brien (O’Brien 66), Eguaibor, Frahill, Browne, O’Sullivan Connell (McCarthy 89); Desmond (Cummins 90+1), Holland, Rowe (Abbott 78); Hegarty, Kervick (Thibaut 26).

Referee: C Sheehan.