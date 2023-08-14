Will Smallbone knock, flier Sinclair Armstrong off the mark

Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone is set for a scan on his ankle after departing injured during Southampton's 4-4 draw with Norwich on Saturday
Will Smallbone knock, flier Sinclair Armstrong off the mark

INJURED: Ireland's Will Smallbone went off injured against Norwich. File pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 06:55
James Whelan

Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone is set for a scan on his ankle after departing injured during Southampton's 4-4 draw with Norwich on Saturday. 

Saints boss Russell Martin was concerned about Smallbone, who was the subject of a reported £7million bid by Sheffield United last week.

“Will has taken quite a heavy whack on his ankle so I hope he is okay because he has been great.

“He’s someone who has got a chance at this club he hasn’t had before, a chance to show how good he can be and I hope we scan it and it comes back positive.”

Meanwhile, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth called young Irish striker Sinclair Armstrong "the quickest player he has worked with" after Armstrong scored his first goal for the club in Saturday's 2-1 win at Cardiff.

The 20-year-old Armstrong opened his Rangers account before charging clear to set up Kenneth Paal's second-half clincher.

"He's a work in progress but I believe we've got a real diamond. He's young and come out of a lower level in Ireland," said Ainsworth of the former Shamrock Rovers player.

"He's not had enough games in the Championship yet, but he will get there and he's like a 100 metres sprinter.

"He's the quickest player I've ever worked with and is going to cause serious problems for defences."

More in this section

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Liverpool and Chelsea share spoils in frantic Stamford Bridge affair
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal defender William Saliba ‘really happy’ to be back after injury
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Spurs begin life after Harry Kane with Brentford draw
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge

Klopp: Chelsea usually get what they want

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd