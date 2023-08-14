Will Smallbone knock, flier Sinclair Armstrong off the mark

Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone is set for a scan on his ankle after departing injured during Southampton's 4-4 draw with Norwich on Saturday.

Saints boss Russell Martin was concerned about Smallbone, who was the subject of a reported £7million bid by Sheffield United last week.

“Will has taken quite a heavy whack on his ankle so I hope he is okay because he has been great.

“He’s someone who has got a chance at this club he hasn’t had before, a chance to show how good he can be and I hope we scan it and it comes back positive.”

Meanwhile, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth called young Irish striker Sinclair Armstrong "the quickest player he has worked with" after Armstrong scored his first goal for the club in Saturday's 2-1 win at Cardiff.

The 20-year-old Armstrong opened his Rangers account before charging clear to set up Kenneth Paal's second-half clincher.

"He's a work in progress but I believe we've got a real diamond. He's young and come out of a lower level in Ireland," said Ainsworth of the former Shamrock Rovers player.

"He's not had enough games in the Championship yet, but he will get there and he's like a 100 metres sprinter.

"He's the quickest player I've ever worked with and is going to cause serious problems for defences."