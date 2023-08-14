Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants Stephen Welsh to stay

Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley both scored for the second game running as Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-1 at Pittodrie.

Furuhashi capitalised on a defensive error to put the champions back in front before the half-hour mark after Bojan Miovski had cancelled out Liel Abada's early opener.

Aberdeen caused Celtic plenty of problems in an enthralling first half with Graeme Shinnie harrying in midfield, wide player Shayden Morris impressing on his first Pittodrie start and the Dons' front two posing a constant threat in behind.

But Celtic enjoyed much more control in the second half and O'Riley's late goal ensured they went back top of the cinch Premiership after two matches.

Afterwards, Brendan Rodgers said he sees Stephen Welsh's future at Celtic Park after the defender came in from the cold after 10 months.

Rodgers is hoping to secure a new centre-back in the coming days after Celtic made a move for Elfsborg's Gustaf Lagerbielke.

But he sees Welsh as a key part of his squad following the departure of Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo.

"I thought he was excellent when he came in," Rodgers said. "I like Stephen. I took him with me one pre-season when he was a young player because I really liked him.

"For whatever reason he hasn't maybe played the games but he's a Celtic boy who wants to be at the club. I want him to be at the club."

Debutant Mika Biereth came off the bench to inspire Motherwell to a 2-1 victory over Hibernian. The Arsenal loanee laid on Conor Wilkinson for the opening goal of the game before adding one of his own in wonderful style with five minutes remaining.

Steven Naismith blamed a European hangover and early teething trouble with new signings as Hearts stumbled to a goalless Premiership draw at home to Kilmarnock.

"There's been a few new players come in, it's new to them, we have played away from home in Europe and come back.

"It was a slow start. Everyone was waiting for somebody to ignite the performance."