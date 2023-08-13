Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms
Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

FAREWELL: Fred is saying goodbye to Manchester United after agreeing a move to Fenerbahce. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 15:10
PA Sport

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce.

United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms.

Both happened without an issue, so Fred heads to Istanbul in a move worth an initial 10million euros (£8.6m) rising to a possible 15m euros (£12.9m).

The 30-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and had made 213 appearances for the club, had already said his goodbyes on social media.

He said on Saturday: “Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club.

“Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

“It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!”

More in this section

Harry Kane Unveiling 'I wanted to keep improving' - Harry Kane explains Spurs exit
Liverpool v SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre Season Friendly - Deepdale Klopp’s ‘LFC reloaded’ need return of sharp pressing of opposition and of manager
Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League Love at first sight for Tonali on Tyneside
Man UtdFred#Manchester UnitedPlace: UK
Aberdeen v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Pittodrie Stadium

Celtic make it two wins from two after 3-1 win over Aberdeen

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd