Schooldays start for Luton after summer romance

Premier League: Brighton 4 Luton Town 1

ROMANCE was always likely to be nudged aside by harsh reality for Luton Town and there was agreement among Rob Edwards and his players that their prospects of making headway in the Premier League now hinge on their ability to learn quickly from a chastening opening round defeat.

The story of the club’s 10-year ascent from non-league to a place among the elite has provided a feel-good element in the build-up to the new season. The challenge now is to demonstrate that they belong in their new surroundings and for periods at the Amex Stadium, they did just that. They also displayed a vulnerability and capacity to make mistakes that proved costly.

With works to improve their ramshackle Kenilworth Road stadium still ongoing, the planned home fixture with Burnley next weekend has been postponed, providing breathing space before the visit to Chelsea on August 25th. There’s little doubt they need it as they digest the outcome of their trip to the Amex Stadium where all four goals were preventable. With the experience of the first game behind them, the success of the work in the coming days will go a long way towards setting the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Installed as relegation favourites from the moment Coventry City’s Fankaty Dabo missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out that settled the Championship play-off final in May, Edwards is attempting to mould a team capable of defying those odds. At Brighton there were five new faces in the starting line-up and while it is only to be expected that a revamped line-up will take time to settle, the reality is there is precious little margin for error for a side anticipating a nine-month battle to stay out of the bottom three.

“There were a lot of lads making their Premier League debut today, not quite sure what to expect,” said Tom Lockyer, the captain who underwent heart surgery after collapsing during the play-off final. “We had to find a few things out the hard way in the end. So it was a lot of learning today but it’s going to have to give us confidence moving forward and show some things that we can’t do. But it was a bit of the unknown for a lot of us, get the first one out of the way and now we can look forward.”

He added: “But obviously you take the sloppiness aside, because we’re going to have to learn from that, but you can take a lot of positives from it otherwise. And a lot of belief.”

Solly March was given too much room to head the opening goal in the 36th minute before Lockyer discovered the bar is set low for a penalty decision in the top-flight when his challenge on Joao Pedro led to a 70th-minute spot kick, converted by the Brighton striker. Luton benefited from an even more generous decision nine minutes later allowing Carlton Morris to score after a Lewis Dunk handball, but Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu - who became the first player to play in the top five divisions with the same club - gifted Simon Adingra the chance to add Albion’s 85th-minute third before Evan Ferguson wrapped things up in added time.

The defeat, though, offered signs of promise. Edwards has said he will not change his side’s strong, physical approach and Morris in particular looked capable of troubling Premier League defences. There will be no shortage of hard running and determined work in midfield and the fact they unsettled accomplished opponents provided grounds for optimism.

Brighton themselves are adapting to the loss of Alexis Mac Allister and, almost certainly Moises Caicedo who was missing from the squad. Roberto De Zerbi confirmed he is already planning for life without the 21-year-old Ecuador international.

“We need another midfielder if Caicedo leaves,” said the Brighton manager. “And for me he can leave. We need another midfielder with the same characteristics and the same importance because in the Premier League in midfield positions sometimes you need more kilogram, more impact.”

Albion’s performance may have lacked the fluency of last season but that will come and the club’s sights are set on improving on last season’s sixth-place finish. “We’ve always had targets in mind and our targets are set, like last year, high,” said Lewis Dunk, the captain. “So we’re going to be pushing on. We’ve improved every year we have been in the Premier League under every single manager we have had so let’s hope we improve again this year and have an even better season.”

BRIGHTON (4-4-2): Steele 7; Milner 6 (Veltman 78, 6), Van Hecke 7, Dunk 6, Estupinan 7; March 7 (Adingra 74, 7), Gross 6, Dahoud 6 (Gilmour 74, 6), Mitoma 8; Pedro 7, Welbeck 7 (Ferguson 78, 7).

Subs not used: Verbruggen, Igor, Enciso, Alzate, Buonanotte.

LUTON TOWN (3-5-2): Kaminski 6; Andersen 6 (Ogbene 76, 6), Lockyr 6, Bell 7; Kabore 6 (Doughty 64, 6), Chong 7, Nkamba 7, Mpanzu 6, Giles 6; Adebayo 6 (Brown 64, 6), Morris 7.

Subs not used: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, McAtee, Campbell, Francis-Clarke.

Referee: David Coote 6