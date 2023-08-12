Five-star Newcastle kickstart campaign with impressive win over Aston Villa

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1

The names and faces are all basically the same but Eddie Howe appears to have performed a spot of summer alchemy - transforming his grinders into a 21st century version of Kevin Keegan's entertainers.

Aston Villa have been tipped to emulate the Geordies' gate-crashing of the top four last season, but Unai Emery's men were given a harsh lesson in what's required to compete at the very sharp end of the Premier League as they were blown away at St James' Park.

Two sublime finishes from Alexander Isak, a debut goal from Sandro Tonali and late strikes from substitutes Callum WIlson and Harvey Barnes wrapped up a stunning opening game victory. The hosts lacked a little of the defensive solidity which under-pinned their impressive performances in the last campaign, but they more than made amends at the other end.

On this early evidence, it promises to be a thriller of a campaign capable of evoking King Kev's attack at all costs 90s heroes. Hold onto your hats for another memorable season on Tyneside.

A breathless opening quarter of an hour saw the hosts twice take the lead as they broke the deadlock just six minutes in, Tonali making the perfect start to his Premier League debut as the Italian midfielder slid in to volley home an Anthony Gordon cross from close range.

The advantage lasted only five minutes before France forward Moussa Diaby added his name to the debutant goalscorers when Villa's record signing was given time and space to find the corner of the net when Oli Watkins flicked on a Lucas Digne centre from the left.

Newcastle quickly re-established their lead following a lengthy VAR check for offside after Isak stretched to volley in a Sven Botman knockback from Tonali's lofted ball into the Villa area in a ridiculously open start to the contest.

Tonali might have doubled his tally and Diaby could have had a hat-trick before the interval, but fired weakly at Nick Pope before shooting into the side-netting.

Already without the services of influential midfielder Emi Buendia following a training ground injury, Villa lost Tyrone Mings midway through the first-half when the defender looked to damage knee ligaments after falling awkwardly when challenging Isak.

In the 10 minutes' added time at the end of the half, Emi Martinez was caught in no man's land after inexplicably racing from goal in an effort to halt the progress of Miguel Almiron.

A rugby-style grab of the Newcastle forward's shirt was crude, but with defenders covering behind, the caution rather than red card it received from referee Andy Madley was justified - not that 50,000 Newcastle fans were persuaded as the Yorkshire official was accompanied off at the break to a crescendo of abuse from all four stands.

Isak continued to hog the limelight after the break, atoning for initially failing to see Almiron in acres of space with the goal at the South American's mercy, when in the 58th minute the Swede out muscled Ezri Konsa to a Gordon pass to delightfully dink the ball past Martinez.

Matty Cash fired over an open goal when following up after Nick Pope saved from Watkins in what proved to be Villa's final opportunity to remain in the contest. Wilson could have had a late treble after replacing Isak, but made do with confidently sliding home the fourth from close range before Barnes added a stunning fifth after in stoppage time with an outstanding solo run and finish.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Botman 7, Schar 7, Burn 7; Tonali 8 (Anderson 90, 5), Guimaraes 7 (Longstaff 85, 5), Joelinton 7; Almiron 7 (Murphy 86, 5), Isak 9 (Wilson 68, 7), Gordon 7 (Barnes 68, 7). Booked: Botman, Gordon, Tonali, Guimaraes.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez 8; Cash 5 (Philogene 87, 5), Konsa 4, Mings 5 (Torres 31, 5), Digne 4; Kamara 4, Douglas Luiz 4; Bailey 4 (Tielemans 46, 4), Diaby 7 (Coutinho 87, 5), McGinn 5 (Carlos 64, 5); Watkins 6. Booked: Douglas Luiz, Digne, Martinez

Referee: Andy Madley