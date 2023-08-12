Ferguson off the mark as ruthless Brighton teach Luton a lesson

BRIGHTON 4 LUTON 1

TEN years after facing Southport in a fifth-tier season opener, Luton Town took their first steps in the Premier League. And while their performance offered some positive signs, Rob Edwards’s side were handed an early lesson in the ruthless nature of their new surroundings.

Having fallen behind to Solly March’s opening goal, the newly-promoted side remained in the game until Joao Pedro profited from a generous penalty decision to add Albion’s 70th minute second.

Even then Luton fought back, benefiting from a second contentious penalty that was converted by Carlton Morris in the 79th minute. Ultimately, though, they always looked likely to leave empty-handed, especially after an error gifted Simon Adringa the third before Evan Ferguson added gloss to Brighton’s win.

Without Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo - absent from the squad while Chelsea and Liverpool tussle to sign the £100 million midfielder - the home side lacked the fluency they displayed last season, but they still had too much quality for the newly promoted side.

There were certainly grounds for optimism in the way Luton started the game. They could consider themselves fortunate Pedro, Brighton’s summer signing from Watford, scuffed an early close range shot but for long periods, Edwards’s side matched the hosts and offered their own threat.

Brighton may have looked the more assured side in possession but the visitors demonstrated they were capable of unsettling a side that finished in sixth place last season, particularly with the aerial threat of forwards Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo.

March’s 36th minute goal - a well directed header from Kaoru Mitoma’s cross - came after a period of sustained Albion pressure but wasn’t enough to deflate Luton. Instead, they responded by immediately pressing forward to win a corner from which it took a sharp reaction save by Jason Steele to deny Morris’s close range header.

That wasn’t the last time Morris had a good headed chance in the first half and while Danny Welbeck struck the post with one of a number of home efforts on goal, De Zerbi’s reached the break ahead knowing they still had work to do to secure the points.

The second goal finally came after Pedro went down under a challenge from Tom Lockyer and Luton hit back when Morris converted from the spot after Jacob Brown’s cross struck Lewis Dunk’s arm. A mistake by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu teed up Adringa for the 85th minute third before Ferguson slid home deep in added time.

Brighton (4-4-2): Steele 7; Milner 6 (Veltman 78, 6), Van Hecke 7, Dunk 6, Estupinan 7; March 7 (Adingra 74, 7), Gross 6, Dahoud 6 (Gilmour 74, 6), Mitoma 8; Pedro 7, Welbeck 7 (Ferguson 78, 6).

Subs not used: Verbruggen, Igor, Enciso, Alzate, Buonanotte.

Luton Town (3-5-2): Kaminski 6; Andersen 6 (Ogbene 76, 6), Lockyr 6, Bell 7; Kabore 6 (Doughty 64, 6), Chong 7, Nkamba 7, Mpanzu 6, Giles 6; Adebayo 6 (Brown 64, 6), Morris 7.

Subs not used: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, McAtee, Campbell, Francis-Clarke.

Referee: David Coote 6