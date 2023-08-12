Ange Postecoglou urges Spurs to soften Harry Kane blow with signings

Ange Postecoglou has challenged Tottenham to act like a big club and replace “greatness with greatness” after he revealed his own preparations for Harry Kane’s departure started on July 12.

Kane is in Germany after Spurs and Bayern Munich reached an agreement for the transfer of the England captain with a deal worth an initial £100million, followed by a further £20m in add-ons.

Bayern’s pursuit of the forward can be charted back to at least October when the forward straight batted away questions about moving to the Bundesliga champions ahead of a Champions League tie with Frankfurt following reports in the German media.

When Postecoglou took over at Spurs in June, he was completely across Kane’s situation and, despite reports of up to three bids being rejected along with public courting from Bayern officials Uli Hoeness and Herbert Hainer throughout the summer, there is now clarity for all parties involved.

Yet Postecoglou has been clear in his mind that this season would mark the start of the post-Kane era from his first meeting with the 30-year-old in July when Tottenham’s international players returned to their Enfield training base.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest. I was the same,” Postecoglou revealed.

“In my mind, after that initial conversation, it seemed like Harry had made up his mind that if the clubs could agree, he was going to go. If not, he was happy to stay.

“He was very professional about it and I tried to treat him with the respect that someone of his standing deserved.

“He sent me a message (this week) and I sent him a message back. I don’t think either of us were surprised by the outcome.

“You do due diligence when you take a job and hopefully I was well researched enough to know what was going on in the background. You have these conversations with people and it was in the public arena.

“When a player of Harry’s stature is going into the last year of his contract, you don’t need too much investigative research to know what’s going on. I knew going into it that this was the most likely outcome.”

With Postecoglou always certain his Tottenham team would be without last season’s 30-goal hitman Kane, plans to fill the void started in earnest back in June when James Maddison joined from relegated Leicester.

Playmaker Maddison will aim to provide some of the goals and assists Kane produced alongside Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, while at the other end Tottenham’s defence has been reshaped this summer.

Guglielmo Vicario will be the new Spurs number one and Micky van de Ven, signed from Wolfsburg this week, will have a starring role in defence potentially alongside left-back Destiny Udogie, who has impressed in pre-season after his loan at Udinese during the 2022-23 campaign.

No further signings are expected before Sunday’s Premier League opener at Brentford, but Postecoglou expects Tottenham to remain active during the final three weeks of the transfer window to help ease the pain of Kane’s exit.

He said on Friday: “I guess the finality of it all today kind of hits everyone and everyone is going, ‘what next? What next?’ But this is not new for me.

“This is five or six weeks of knowing it was going to happen. We have been contemplating that anyway in the way that we have been going about things. So, nothing really changes there.

“There is sometimes that element where people suppress themselves to an extent because they understand that there is a unique individual in the room that has such great presence and is such a force on and off the field.

“With all these things there’s opportunity. What you’ve got to try to do is what the great clubs do, the great organisations: replace greatness with greatness.

“How that comes about is not easy, but that’s what the big clubs do. They find a way to sustain and maintain and grow even when the greatest leave their doors.”

Postecoglou is in no doubt Kane’s legacy at Spurs will last the test of time and, even though he is not aware of Tottenham holding any buy-back clause, he knows Kane will always be welcome at his boyhood club.

“He’ll definitely be back at Tottenham one day in one capacity or another,” the ex-Celtic boss added.

“When you have a career like he has at one football club, you’re never not part of it.”