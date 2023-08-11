Liverpool agree British transfer record £110m fee for Moises Caicedo – reports

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has been a target for Chelsea all summer but Brighton have held firm in their valuation.
Liverpool agree British transfer record £110m fee for Moises Caicedo – reports

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo could be bound for Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 08:39
PA Sport

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £110million for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has been a target for Chelsea all summer but Brighton have held firm in their valuation.

Now the Reds appear to have stepped in and hijacked the deal to complete their midfield rebuild following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Should he complete the move, Caicedo will be reunited with Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentinian World Cup winner who left the Seagulls for Anfield in June.

The reported fee would eclipse the previous British record fee of £107m that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in January.

It would also represent another massive profit for Brighton, who signed Caicedo from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in 2021.

More in this section

Jake O'Brien 27/9/2022 Laurent Blanc’s Lyon to land Cork defender Jake O'Brien
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Cork City need to get back to winning ways to move up the table
Adam O’Reilly with Bojan Mladovic 10/8/2023 Higgins hoping to fill Tallaght in red and white for second leg against Tobol
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>FOUR IN A ROW: Can Man City win a fourth title in a row?  Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.</p>

Premier League team guide: Man City are going for four-in-a-row, can anyone upset them?

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd