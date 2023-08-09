FAI won’t have 40% female representation on General Assembly by end of the year

The FAI have admitted they won’t meet their aspiration of 40% female representation on their main General Assembly by the end of the year.

While the association are on target to add another female to the existing four to achieve compliance at board level, cascading that ratio into committee level is proving a challenge.

Sports Minister Thomas Byrne has threatened sports bodies with funding cuts unless they hit a minimum 60/40 gender balance in the next four months.

The FAI has seen its government grants increased since being bailed out by the state in 2019 and is seeking another €690m in exchequer supports for their facilities vision over the next 15 years.

FAI Chairman Roy Barrett is stepping down to facilitate the increase in females on the 12-person board to five.

Candidates have been interviewed by the nominations committee, with a successor set to be unveiled by the new annual general meeting date of October 21.

“Members are reminded that the new constitution which you voted to adopt in 2021, includes an ambition that by the AGM in 2023, the FAI will ‘endeavour and aspire’ that 40% of delegates to the General Assembly will be female,” the AGM note said about the 141-strong assembly composition.

“Currently, 24 Delegates (17%) in the General Assembly are female. In general, the target for 2023 is 25% of delegates to be female, although this varies from member to member.”

The notice also confirmed that Gerry McAnaney’s Presidential term will end at the AGM and he will not be eligible for re-election. Vice-President Paul Cooke is expected to succeed the Cork resident.

Two football directors, John Finnegan from the Munster FA and third-level institution rep Joe O’Brien, can apply to be re-elected, along with Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy from the independent half of the table.