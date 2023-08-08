Watch: Roy Keane stars in Manchester United's new kit launch

It's the first time the Cork native has worked with the club since leaving Old Trafford as a player in 2005.
Watch: Roy Keane stars in Manchester United's new kit launch

THERE'S ONLY ONE KEANO: Roy Keane stars in the ad for Manchester United's new third choice kit. Pic credit: Manchester United.

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 10:05
Andrew Horgan

Roy Keane has returned to work with Manchester United for the first time in 18 years as he helped the club launch their brand-new third choice kit.

The Cork native left the club back in 2005 following his infamous in-house interview with MUTV, where he heavily criticised his teammate's performance, and has hardly worked with United since barring the odd appearance in testimonials or charity games.

But the popular Sky Sports pundit has returned to Old Trafford to feature alongside Marcus Rashford and Casemiro amongst others to unveil their third strip ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

"So you're a devil are ya?" begins Keane in his very strong Cork accent.

"Well let's remind you of the terms. The devil, isn't something you wear. It's more like a pact, a deal shall we say. It's not for everyone. We expect a lot.

"And as sure as the sun will rise we will know if you mean it. What do you get in return? What's on offer? So there it is. No small print. Sign on the dotted line.

"But you already signed didn't you, before you were even born."

The ad ends with Keane sitting down on the side of the pitch in front of a plate of the infamous prawn sandwiches that he once claimed the United faithful enjoy.

More in this section

Morocco v Colombia: Group H - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 No divided loyalties for France and Morocco coaches
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Liverpool have third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected
St. Michael’s v Waterford - Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round Waterford end Wexford's winning streak 
Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Etihad Stadium

Now Neymar may want out as PSG era at an end

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd