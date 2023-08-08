Watch: Roy Keane stars in Manchester United's new kit launch

Roy Keane has returned to work with Manchester United for the first time in 18 years as he helped the club launch their brand-new third choice kit.

The Cork native left the club back in 2005 following his infamous in-house interview with MUTV, where he heavily criticised his teammate's performance, and has hardly worked with United since barring the odd appearance in testimonials or charity games.

But the popular Sky Sports pundit has returned to Old Trafford to feature alongside Marcus Rashford and Casemiro amongst others to unveil their third strip ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

It’s too late to say no.



You’re in. For life. Devils only.#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2023

"So you're a devil are ya?" begins Keane in his very strong Cork accent.

"Well let's remind you of the terms. The devil, isn't something you wear. It's more like a pact, a deal shall we say. It's not for everyone. We expect a lot.

"And as sure as the sun will rise we will know if you mean it. What do you get in return? What's on offer? So there it is. No small print. Sign on the dotted line.

"But you already signed didn't you, before you were even born."

The ad ends with Keane sitting down on the side of the pitch in front of a plate of the infamous prawn sandwiches that he once claimed the United faithful enjoy.