Waterford end Wexford's winning streak 

League of Ireland Division One

WEXFORD FC 0 WATERFORD FC 1

IRELAND Manager Stephen Kenny was an interested spectator at Ferrycarrig Park as he checked in on son Eoin who had a starting place for Wexford FC in their Division 1 game with Waterford FC.

But while he had all eyes on Eoin, he cut a frustrated figure as he was left with an isolated battle up front. But despite this he came close to snatching an equalising goal after seventy-three minutes but he drilled a low shot just outside the right upright.

Wexford suffered their first defeat after a four game unbeaten league and cup run, but the dropping of three points makes it very tight for a top five promotion play-off spot, as the teams with the exception of the Blues and runaway leaders Galway Utd all group together with little separating them.

The Wexford goal was threatened from the opening minutes as Waterford advanced with a series of promising attacks forcing two early corner kicks that were capably dealt with by the homeside defence.

Conor Parsons was proving a real threat down the right flank as he advanced with real power, but he saw two attempts on goal just fly the wrong side of the right post.

With Waterford controlling possession it saw Barry Crowe pull a shot over the top, but despite this possession they failed to bring a worthwhile save out of home keeper Owen Mason who had not a direct shot to deal with so it was no surprise when the sides went in 0-0 at the interval.

The second half was to follow much the same pattern as Waterford continued to control the game before the homesides largest crowd of the season.

There was a brief groan from the visiting supporters as their side continually failed to break down the homeside despite the efforts of Parsons and Crowe.

Wexford did manage to play some more attacking football but lacked the power to break down the visitors who were firmly in control.

But the Waterford groans soon became a roar when Eddie Nolan finished a Parsons corner kick to the net after sixty-eight minutes much to their relief, but it left the homeside with much to think about.

The hosts did manage to apply some pressure in the closing ten minutes but both Brandon McCann and Eoin Kenny had attempts blocked, while at the opposite end Ronan Coughlan saw an attempt from the edge of the are go over the top.

Waterford Manager Keith Long will no doubt bemoan his teams inability to turn their total superiority into scores but the three points secures their second position, while for Wexford they will look towards Friday's home game with Kerry to return to winning ways.

Wexford FC: O Mason, B Lynch, E Boyle, B McCann. L Lovic (A Doran 75), C Piper (D Furlong 75), K Corbally (M Hanratty 62), R Webb, C O'Malley, L Browne. E Kenny.

Waterford FC: S Sargeant, R Burke, N O'Keeffe, S Perry, E Nolan, B Crowe, C Parsons (A Baker 85), S Atakayi (C Pattisson 62), R Coughlan, Giles Ene Malachi Phillips, R Akachukwu (R Idowu 62).

Referee: Robert Dowling.