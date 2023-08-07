Galway edge closer to title after defeating Treaty

League of Ireland Division One

Galway United 3 Treaty United 0

Galway United came out on top of an open and exciting contest in Eamonn Deacy Park to nudge themselves ever closer to the title, defeating Treaty United 3-0.

The home team were ahead after 8 minutes of a breathless opening period. A quick throw-in from Ed McCarthy caused confusion in the away box. Wassim Auoachria got his considerable frame in the way of Darren Nwankwo’s attempted clearance to force a penalty.

Corey Chambers kept out the first spot kick but was adjudged to have come off his line. David Hurley went the opposite way with the retake to make it 1-0.

Treaty had some joy going forward and Success Edogun went close twice after positive play on the break. Brendan Clarke scrambled well both times to deny him.

The Tribesemen created plenty with Ronan Manning to the fore. However, Ed McCarthy, Auoachria and Stephen Walsh could not convert the good chances that fell their way.

The second goal proved worth the wait. The ball fell to McCarthy at the edge of the box. He dinked through to Walsh who in turn laid off to Auoachria who deftly finished for 2-0 in the 40th minute.

Hurley went close with a free just after before Clarke pulled off a top-class double save from Conor Barry on the stroke of half-time.

Chambers was in top form in the other goal and denied Auoachria and Manning with great saves after the turnaround.

The pace dipped thereafter but Galway retained control, aided by the energy of sub Aodh Dervin. Auoachria, Manning and Hurley almost combined brilliantly in the 66th minute but Mark Walsh snuffed out the danger well.

Treaty kept plugging away and had a couple of penalty shouts waved away. Sub Rob Manley sealed it 60 seconds after his introduction. He tucked away the rebound after Francely Lomboto hit the target.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan, Nugent (Manley 81), Brouder, O’ Reilly (Donelon 69); McCarthy, McCormack (Dervin 45), Hurley, Manning (Lomboto 69); Auoachria (Slevin 77) Walsh

Treaty United: Winn; Tallon, O’ Riordan (George 45), Guerins (Lennon 84), Nwankwo, Ludden; Barry (Armshaw 84), Kirkland (Conroy 56), Walsh, Devitt; Edogun (Curran 56)

Referee: M Houlihan