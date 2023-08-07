Ireland international Harriet Scott steps away from football to become Doctor

Republic of Ireland international Harriet Scott has made the decision to step away from football her club Birmingham City have announced.

The defender has spent the last five years studying Medicine at Keele University, while also fulfilling her duties of being a professional footballer at Birmingham City.

And now, after graduating during the off-season and officially becoming a Doctor, Scott has chosen to pursue a career in the NHS on a permanent basis.

Scott joined Birmingham back in August 2018, having departed Reading, and went on to feature 112 times in royal blue, becoming the ninth member of their illustrious 100 club in the professional era.

In a statement released on their official website, Birmingham City said: "Everyone at Blues would like to thank Harriet for her service and wish her all the best for the future."

The 30-year-old represented the Girls in Green on 23 occasions and was listed as one of their three training players for Ireland's Women's World Cup campaign in Australia.

Scott Tweeted: "For now, it’s time for me to take a step back from football and decompress. I will be starting work as a Doctor in the NHS and look forward to helping my patients.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey over the last 5 years."