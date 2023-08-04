Adams sinks Wednesday to get Saints up and running

Sheffield Wednesday 1 Southampton 2

Che Adams scored the winner with four minutes remaining to get Russell Martin’s tenure as Southampton manager off to a winning start with victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Saints had utterly dominated proceedings under the lights at Hillsborough in the first half, completing almost 500 passes and taking a deserved lead through Adam Armstrong’s eighth-minute strike.

Lee Gregory’s equaliser nine minutes into the second half came amidst renewed vigour from the hosts after the interval. They looked to be heading for a point too until Adams came off the bench and turned home a cross from James Ward-Prowse, who played here despite continued expectation he will leave in the coming weeks, to give the Saints victory on the opening night.

Martin handed out just one debut in his first starting line-up and it was a familiar face for the new Saints manager, with Ryan Manning, who followed Martin from Swansea to Southampton in the summer, starting at full-back.

Southampton soon asserted control of proceedings. It wasn’t just their possession that was impressive either, it was their crisp passing when with the ball, and that laid the foundations for the opening goal of the season. With the ball worked wide well, Nathan Tella arced a strike from outside of the box which deflected off the head of Adam Armstrong and past Cameron Dawson.

Wednesday’s best chances came on the break, such was the dominance of the visitors.

In truth, you could almost sense the relief inside Hillsborough when Bobby Madley’s whistle blew for the break, as the hosts needed to regroup after being comprehensively outplayed.

Hillsborough was eerily quiet throughout the first half and while there were no changes in terms of personnel, whatever Xisco Munoz said at half-time had an impact. Wednesday began the half with greater purpose and intent and nine minutes after the restart, they had their reward. Set pieces always felt like it would be an opening for the hosts given their size and when a Will Vaulks corner caused pandemonium in the Southampton box, Gregory was on hand to bury the ball underneath Gavin Bazunu and level the scores.

The visitors soon returned to the front foot and crafted the greater chances as the game entered the final quarter, with both Samuel Edozie and Tella shooting over from outside the area.

Just as it looked as though the points would be shared on the opening night, former Sheffield United striker Adams converted to silence Hillsborough and send the travelling support into delirium.

