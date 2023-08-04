Late Magerusan salvo steals points for Longford

League of Ireland Division One

Treaty United 2 Longford Town 3

Cristian Magerusan’s late two-goal salvo gave 10-man Longford Town a 3-2 victory over Treaty United at the Market’s Field.

Longford claimed a maiden victory over the hosts ending a six-match winless streak against the same opposition.

Treaty broke the deadlock 12 minutes in as new signing Adam Lennon marked his debut with a goal.

Lee Devitt flicked Marc Ludden’s long throw towards Lennon and the midfielder headed into the net from close range.

Longford equalised nine minutes later. Gary Armstrong fired home from inside the box after collecting Adam Wixted’s left-wing cross.

Dean George registered his fifth goal of the season two minutes before the break, his superb 20-yard effort saw Treaty lead 2-1 at half-time.

Treaty’s Corey Chambers showcased his goalkeeping prowess on 69 minutes, producing a fantastic double save.

Firstly he saved Lewis Temple’s header before repelling Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh’s follow-up effort.

Longford were dealt a blow on 78 minutes when Aaron Walsh was sent off. He received a second yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Willie Armshaw.

Longford substitute Cristian Magerusan levelled the game three minutes from time. He rifled a 20-yard free-kick to the net after he was fouled by Sean Guerins.

Magerusan registered the winning goal right at the death. The goal resulted from poor defending.

Treaty failed to clear O’Brien Whitmarsh’s teasing ball into the box. The Town striker capitalised and prodded home sealing an important victory for the visitors.

Longford Town: Jack Brady, Shane Elworthy, Aaron Walsh, Lewis Temple, Kyle O’Connor, Victor Serdeniuk (Mohammed Boudiaf 85), Dylan Hand, Adam Wixted, Gary Armstrong (Joshua Giurgi 80), Ola Adeyemo (Cristian Magerusan 65), Jordan Adayemo (Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh 65).

Treaty United: Corey Chambers; Ben O’Riordan Sean Guerins, Mark Walsh, Marc Ludden, Adam Lennon (Willie Armshaw 62), Stephen Christopher (Conor Barry 62) , Colin Conroy, Lee Devitt, Dean George (Success Edogun 80), Enda Curran.

Referee: Ray Matthews