Borden sees red as Harps draw with Galway 

League of Ireland Division One

Finn Harps 2 Galway United 2

Galway United dropped points for only the fourth time this campaign as a late goal from Daithi McCallion denied them their 22nd win.

Ronan Manning put John Caulfield's side in front before Vincent Borden was sent off and Sean O'Donnell got Harps' first after the restart.

Rob Slevin bagged the second for Galway who at times rode their luck during this entertaining game.

Finn Harps could have taken the lead inside 15 minutes as Ryan Flood saw an effort parried by Brendan Clarke.

Just one minute later, a mistake at the back from Scott Wara allowed Ronan Manning to capitalise and chip the onrushing debutant, Antonio Tuta.

Tony McNamee was the architect for Harps' main opportunity and he was at it again as his through ball found BJ Banda who fired wide from close range.

At the midway point of the first half, the league leaders hit a stumbling block as Vincent Borden was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Jamie Watson.

Caoimhin Porter had a couple of moments to level the game prior to the break but found a maroon shirt in his path on both occasions.

Changes to the lineup at half-time got the desired effect for the hosts as Sean O'Donnell headed Harps level from close range, just 45 seconds into the second-half.

Flood provided the assist for the goal and a similar scenario moments later forced Clarke into a fine save to deny McNamee.

Galway United restored their lead with a little under twenty minutes to go as Killian Brouder kept a cross alive and set up Former Harps player Rob Slevin to strike beyond Tuta.

Finn Harps threw the kitchen sink at this game in the final stretch and in the final minute, they got their reward as Daithi McCallion bundled home the equaliser from point blank range following a long throw-in.

Finn Harps: Tuta; Watson, Wara(McCallion 44), Makinson, Doherty(Ferry ht); Rainey, McNamee, Hutchison(Stokoe 89), Porter(McLaughlin 75), Flood; Banda(O'Donnell ht)

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan(Donelon 59), Slevin, Brouder, O'Reilly(Lomboto 59); Borden, McCormack, McCarthy(O'Connor 69), Hurley, Manning(Dervin ht); Walsh(Aouachria 59).

Referee: Paul Norton(Dublin)