Man Utd look to unveil Rasmus Hojlund as latest signing this weekend

The 20-year-old striker will join from Atalanta. 
Man Utd look to unveil Rasmus Hojlund as latest signing this weekend

FORWARD THINKING: Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical with Manchester United (Nigel French/PA)

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 21:32
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United are likely to unveil Rasmus Hojlund as their latest signing during Saturday’s friendly against Lens, the PA news agency understands.

The 20-year-old Denmark striker has completed his medical after United agreed a deal with Atalanta in principle last week worth £64million plus a further £8m in potential add-ons.

Hojlund has agreed a five-year deal with the option of a further season at Old Trafford and will become Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing.

England midfielder Mason Mount arrived from Chelsea in June for £55m and goalkeeper Andre Onana completed his move from Inter Milan last month for a fee of £47.2m.

Serie A side Atalanta paid Sturm Graz a reported £15m for Hojlund last summer and he scored nine goals in 32 league appearances.

Hojlund, who has scored six goals in six senior internationals for Denmark, started out at Copenhagen, making his first-team debut aged 17, and moved on to the Austrian Bundesliga in January 2022.

United play Ligue 1 side Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday (12.45pm) and take on LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season friendly in Dublin on Sunday (4pm).

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Justin Ferizaj opts for Italian job with Frosinone Calcio
Arsenal v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly Rooney wants me to break his record, says Rashford
Republic of Ireland Homecoming from FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 'Be with us because in the next tournament we’ll go for medals' - Vera Pauw
Man UtdHojlundPlace: UK
Leeds United v AS Monaco - Pre Season Friendly - LNER Community Stadium

Chelsea sign defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on six-year deal

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd