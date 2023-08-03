Draw not enough for Dundalk as their European dream ends

Trailing 3-1 from last week’s first leg in Reykjavik when Hallgriumur Jonasson’s side scored with all three shots on target, the Lilywhites found themselves chasing a three goal deficit when Jóan Edmundsson scored with the visitors’ first attempt on 14 minutes.
OUT OF EUROPE: Dundalk are out of Europe after the draw with KA Akureyn was not enough to secure third round place. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 21:54
James Rogers

Europa Conference League Qualifying Round 2

Dundalk 2 KA Akureyn 2 (agg 3-5)

Dundalk were found out defensively yet again as their European dream was ended by Icelandic outfit KA in Oriel Park.

Trailing 3-1 from last week’s first leg in Reykjavik when Hallgriumur Jonasson’s side scored with all three shots on target, the Lilywhites found themselves chasing a three goal deficit when Jóan Edmundsson scored with the visitors’ first attempt on 14 minutes.

While John Martin gave Stephen O’Donnell’s side some hope with a brilliant 33rd minute header, the Lilywhites lacked creativity and threat with Hallgrímur Mar Steingrímsson’s penalty eight minutes from time ending their slim hopes of a late revival.

Substitute Greg Sloggett did head home an equaliser a minute from time to at least see them avoid defeat on the night but it is KA - who scored with five of their six shots on target across both legs - who march on to face Club Brugge next week.

After Patrick Hoban had headed wide with the home side’s first attempt, KA took the lead from the resulting goal kick from Kristijan Jajalo. It was flicked on by Ásgeir Siguregeirsson, who got there ahead of Louie Annesley, with Faroe Islands international Edmundsson racing through to slot past Nathan Shepperd.

Dundalk struggled to create chances in the period after but gave themselves a lifeline on 33 minutes when Martin pulled a goal back with a bullet header at the near post from Ryan O’Kane’s left wing cross.

Connor Malley then had an effort from range pushed away by Jajalo a minute before the break but despite bossing possession in the second half they were lucky not to fall further behind on 66 minutes when Jakob Snaer Árnason struck the crossbar.

Martin did go close to setting up a grandstand finish on 75 minutes when he hit the bar but the game was ended as a contest eight minutes from the end when Hallgrímur Mar Steingrímsson sent Shepperd the wrong way from the spot.

Dundalk at least avoided defeat on the night when Sloggett headed home from O’Kane’s corner in the 89th minute.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle (Brownlie 84), Annesley, Leahy (Yli-Kokko 71); Kelly (Elliott 84), Doyle, Malley (Sloggett 84), O’Kane; Hoban, Martin.

KA Akureyri: Jajalo; Hrannar Björn Steingrímsson (Elísson 90), Brkovic, Ívar Örn Árnason, Baldvinsson; Hafsteinsson (Stefánsson 90), Rodri, Hauksson; Edmundsson (Jakob Snaer Árnason 60), Sigurgeirsson (Petersen 84), Hallgrímur Mar Steingrímsson.

Referee: Walter Altmann (Austria).

Latest

