Derry City through to third round after thrilling encounter against KuPS

Europa Conference League Qualifying Round 2

KuPS 3 Derry City 3 (agg 4-5)

Michael Duffy’s second half header sent Derry City through to the Third Qualifying Round of the Europa Conference League after an incredible game in Finland.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, Ruaidhri Higgins’ team got off to the perfect start when they opened the scoring after just 13 minutes, Cian Kavanagh heading in from Paul McMullan’s cross.

KuPS were then gifted a way back into the game when goalkeeper Brian Maher came to punch a corner, but missed the ball and the ball hit off Jasse Tuominen’s head and found the net.

KuPS then struck again just before half time, and there was a huge stroke of fortune for the home side as Tuominen set up Saku Savolainen, whose weak shot took a deflection off Cameron McJannet to take it past Maher.

The drama was just beginning to unfold however as Derry hit back early in the second half, Diallo scoring at the second attempt to put the Candystripes 4-3 ahead on aggregate.

That lead lasted less than two minutes as KuPS cut the City defence apart and Savolainen raced through to score his second goal of the game.

Derry City then stunned KuPS again by taking the lead yet again, with Michael Duffy sending a brilliant header past Kreidl on 69 minutes to put the viistors through, 5-4 on aggregate, with a trip t Kazakhstan next up for the Candystripes.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; Dummigan (O'Reilly 53), P McEleney (Diallo 30), Patching; Duffy, C. Kavanagh (Mullen 79), McMullan (S. McEleney 79).

KuPS: Kreidl; Saarinen, Cisse, Sichenje, Antwi; Oksanen, Popovitch (Bispo 70); Tuominen, Heinonen, Savolainen (Jervis 70); Yengi.

Referee: Mr Dario Bel (Croatia).