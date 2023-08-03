Cork City confirm capture of English midfielder Ben Worman 

Cork City have confirmed the signing of English midfielder Ben Worman on a free transfer.

Worman - whose transfer is pending international clearance - departed English outfit Cambridge United upon the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, having made over 20 first team appearances for the League One side last season.

The 21-year-old, who made his first team debut for Cambridge United at the tender age of 16, will add creativity and flair to a City midfield that has lost the services of Matt Healy after the young Cork native headed for the Belgian league.

Worman is the second midfield addition City have made in the last number of weeks, following Lithuanian Rokas Stanulevicius in through the gates at City's Bishopstown training ground.

Upon signing, Worman said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I am at the stage of my career where I want to play as many games as I can, so hopefully I can do that here and show everyone what I am about.

“We want to get out of the position we are in the league, that’s massive for the club. Giving 100% is the minimum requirement for each game and that is what I will be looking to do, to give my all. The fans can expect that from me, at a minimum, and I will also be looking to try and create and score a few goals along with that as well.

“I have heard good things about the club and good things about the league. Quite a few players have gone over to Ireland and it has been a good opportunity for them, so I was excited when the chance arose and I am looking forward to it.”

City’s Sporting Director, added: “We are very pleased to get Ben in. He’s a good addition to the group, he has quality and he has League One experience as well. He can score and create goals, or he can also play deeper, so he will give us good options in the middle of the park.”

Meanwhile, Forward Daniel Krezic has departed the club to return to Sweden.

Krezic - an arrival from Swedish club Degerfors - made 18 appearances for City, scoring one goal.

“Daniel has returned to Sweden. We thank him for his time with the club and wish him the best of luck for the future,” said Buckley.