Meanwhile Niamh Fahey has refused to be drawn in on discussions surrounding the future of manager Vera Pauw.
Amber Barrett: 'I’m disappointed with our swift exit and my personal lack of game time'

DISAPPOINTED: Amber Barrett before the Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 20:05
Examiner Sport

Amber Barrett has taken to Instagram to express her disappointment at Ireland's quick exit from the Women's World Cup as well as her lack of time on the pitch during the tournament.

The Girls in Green are now back in Dublin following their three group games in Australia, offering the Donegal native the opportunity to reflect on her experience down under as a whole.

"Difficult to describe the feeling and emotions I’ve had over the last few weeks,” she posted.

“I can personally say I’m disappointed with our swift exit and my personal lack of game time. But that’s football.

"Looking back on it now, I can say I’m immensely proud to have represented Ireland at a World Cup, something I didn’t really think was going to be a realistic achievement in my life.”

Barrett paid tribute to the squad and staff “who have worked tirelessly to get women’s football in Ireland to this point”, adding that “we need to continue to raise standards and push boundaries and demand more from everyone, this team has so much more success to bring and we need the support to continue.

“The fans have given us memories that will never be forgotten and I can safely say, hearing our national anthem at a World Cup is one of the greatest moments I’ll ever have in my life.

"Thank you to everyone who has backed us, home or away, you were all absolutely terrific.

FAI to undertake 'comprehensive review' of Ireland's Women's World Cup campaign

“Eventually we will look back on this tournament with pride and joy but now I think there is an element of hurt and the “what if” question, it shows the progression of this team, we want more.

She finished up with a reminder of who scored the goal that got the team to the World Cup.

“To everyone, and I mean this, don’t ever forget, I’m the reason yous are all here, so I hope yous can get me that pint yous all promised me after Hampden.”

Meanwhile Niamh Fahey has refused to be drawn in on discussions surrounding the future of manager Vera Pauw.

“My thoughts are exactly the same as the team’s. I haven’t discussed contracts or anything with any players,” said the Irish defender.

Asked by RTÉ if she would like the manager to stay on, Fahey added: “I can’t answer those questions. It’s not for me to decide. For the players it’s been a distraction.

"Players haven’t even thought about it. Basically we’ve been here concentrating on the games, Full focus on that and just enjoying the World Cup.

"As a team, with Vera, any everyone, we’ve done a fantastic job together and that’s all you can ask for.”

