Aaron Connolly joins Hull City from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee

BACK: Hull City's Aaron Connolly celebrates scoring. Photo credit: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 18:47
Andrew Horgan

Hull City have announced the return of forward Aaron Connolly from Brighton & Hove Albion on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old becomes the Tigers’ fourth summer signing, which also includes Liam Delap, who is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap.

The Galway native played six games on loan at the MKM Stadium last term and scored a well-taken brace in a player-of-the-match performance against Queens Park Rangers.

The eight-time Republic of Ireland international made 52 appearances for Brighton – all but seven of them in the Premier League – after joining the south coast club as a scholar in 2016.

“I’m delighted Aaron has joined us," Head coach Liam Rosenior told Hull's official website.

"He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group. He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can’t wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential with us.

“Aaron represents everything I want on the pitch from my team: energy, pace, aggression and quality. He’s not on loan; Aaron’s one of us now.

"That’s going to be important for Aaron as well and I’m delighted he’s going to be part of us. What convinced me to sign him again was his determination to come here.

"He had interest from other clubs but discounted them because he wanted to be at this club. He believes we can get to where we want to be and I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch.”

