Shamrock Rovers playing for pride rather than progression against Ferencváros

UEFA Europa Conference League (second round, 2nd leg)

Shamrock Rovers (0) v Ferencváros (4)

Tallaght Stadium, Kick off: 8pm

With any notions of overturning the tie improbable, redemption for Shamrock Rovers against Hungarian giants Ferencváros must come from their performance at Tallaght Stadium tonight, insists Dylan Watts.

Trailing 4-0 from last week’s first leg in Budapest, there will almost certainly be no repeat of last year’s run to the group stages in Europe for Rovers after bowing out of the Champions League in the first round to Icelandic side Breidablik meant an immediate drop into UEFA’s third tier competition.

If Rovers losing both legs of their first round tie in the Champions League was something of a surprise, Ferencváros’ 3-0 defeat at home to Faroese side Klaksvík ranked as the shock of the round. Rovers duly felt the full brunt of a wounded animal last week.

“That’s it,” agreed midfielder Watts on the need for the morale boost of a win tonight, similar to beating Ferencváros 1-0 with an Andy Lyons goal last year after a 4-0 away leg defeat in the play-off round of the Europa League.

“First and foremost, it’s about putting in a good performance. We know it’s going to be an incredibly difficult task to turn it around, but I think we need to look after the performance first and foremost and see where that takes us.”

A resignation that the game is effectively a dead rubber, tonight is about Stephen Bradley’s side restoring some much needed pride after a dismal run of no wins, and just one goal - and that from a VAR awarded penalty - in six games both domestically and in Europe.

“It’s obviously been a tough couple of weeks, going out of the (FAI) cup and struggling to score goals in the last few games, but we’re a great group and when things are going against us we manage to rally together and pull through and I’ve no doubt we’ll do the same again,” added Watts.

Read More Another heavy defeat for Rovers at the hands of Ferencvàros

Doing so has been made no easier with manager Bradley having to again plan without talisman Jack Byrne, who was in London this week seeing a specialist on a knee issue. Also still out injured are wingers Neil Farrugia and Trevor Clarke, midfielder Darragh Nugent, along with chief striker Rory Gaffney. Defender Lee Grace is also a doubt.

“If you look at the key players who are missing, it's frustrating not to have them with their attributes,” said Bradley.

“We know their importance, Neil and Trevor's pace and Jack's ability. Rory gives us what he gives us, so it's frustrating, but that's football. Players get injured, you have to deal with it and get on with it.”

Exiting Europe at this stage means Rovers' UEFA prize money this year will be €810,000 as against close to the €4 million they won in the run to the group stages in 2022.

“I don't know, that's down to the club and the board, I'd hope not,” said Bradley on any budgetary implications for next season. I don't think we should ever plan on making group stage football.

"There's a reason it's only been done a few times in the past, it's not easy. Being successful is hard. I would think the days of clubs in Ireland banking on group stage football, it would be really, really silly.

“Our aim is to try and get there every year, no doubt about that. But as you see in the Icelandic game and last week, if you are not at your best it's very difficult.”