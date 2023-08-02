South Africa stun Italy with dramatic late goal to reach World Cup last 16

Thembi Kgatlana scored a last-gasp winner to give South Africa their first ever Women’s World Cup win with a 3-2 victory over Italy that sent them through to the last 16 of the tournament at the expense of their opponents.

Striker Kgatlana struck two minutes into stoppage time to send her team to Sydney for a clash with the Netherlands on Sunday and broke the hearts of the Italians, who had needed only a draw to progress.

Italy had appeared to salvage the draw they needed when Arianna Caruso scored from a corner in the 74th minute, but were left to rue what could have been after a series of late missed chances. Milena Bertolini’s side had opened the scoring when Karabo Dhlamini tripped the forward Chiara Beccari just inside the box in the 10th minute and Caruso converted the penalty with a confident shot into the bottom left corner of the net. South Africa equalised in the 32nd minute through a remarkable own goal from Benedetta Orsi, who did not check where the goalkeeper Francesca Durante was before making a backpass. Banyana Banyana went ahead for the first time in the 67th minute when Kgatlana’s neat inside pass found Hildah Magaia free behind the defensive line and the forward swept it into the net. Caruso equalised seven minutes later from a corner when the ball caught her hip in a goalmouth scramble and cannoned into the bottom right corner of the net. It looked as though Italy might hang on for the draw they needed in a frantic finale, but Magaia’s pass found Kgatlana in the box and the striker smashed the ball into the net to secure second place in the group behind Sweden.