Daryl Horgan returns to Dundalk

Ireland international Daryl Horgan has resigned for Dundalk, the club confirmed last night. Horgan, now 30, was part of the team that won three league titles in succession between 2014 and 2016, as well as an FAI Cup in 2015.
He moved to Preston North End in 2016 and has also played for Hibernians in Scotland and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as having a loan spell at Stevenage. He has won 17 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland.
With his contract at Wycombe expired, the Galway man has now opted to return to the club where he became a much-loved hero, also starring as Dundalk became the first Irish side to reach the play-off round of the Champions League.
He returns to play for former teammate Stephen O'Donnell, now the Dundalk manager.
"Dundalk FC is absolutely delighted to announce that Daryl Horgan has returned to the club," a statement on Tuesday night read.
Dundalk face Icelandic side KA on Thursday aiming to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit, though Horgan will not be eligible to play.