Daryl Horgan returns to Dundalk

Ireland international Daryl Horgan has resigned for Dundalk, the club confirmed last night. Horgan, now 30, was part of the team that won three league titles in succession between 2014 and 2016, as well as an FAI Cup in 2015.

He moved to Preston North End in 2016 and has also played for Hibernians in Scotland and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as having a loan spell at Stevenage. He has won 17 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland.