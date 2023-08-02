Cork's Cathal Heffernan now set for Newcastle United move

Newcastle United has now emerged as the likely destination for AC Milan’s Cork teen Cathal Heffernan.
The defender’s 12-month spell in Milan is nearing completion and while Serie A clubs such as Verona were interested, a successful trial last week at Newcastle has changed the landscape for Heffernan.
Barring a hitch in the next 48 hours, the 19-year-old will finalise his move to St James Park, joining up with Galway native Alex Murphy in the club’s U23 side. The Magpies are also in advanced negotiations to sign another Milan-based tyro, Kevin Zefi of Inter Milan.
Heffernan officially joined Milan from Cork City back in February 2022 on a loan deal initially before the Italian giants exercised their option to sign him on a permanent contract last June.
City received a five-figure sum as part of the loan deal with the seven-time European champions required to pay another five-figure fee if they were to make it a permanent transfer.
Lucrative sell-on clauses were also included but given Newcastle’s outlay will be relatively small the Rebel Army would not receive the significant windfall they’d previously hoped.