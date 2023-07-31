Fabinho leaves Liverpool to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad

The Brazilian becomes the second Liverpool player to move to Saudi Arabia following Jordan Henderson’s switch to Al-Ettifaq
ON THE MOVE: Fabinho has left Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 21:53
PA Sport

Fabinho has completed his move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League club have confirmed.

In a lengthy farewell message posted on social media, Fabinho wrote: “Today I leave my home.

“It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible.”

Fabinho is also the latest big name to join Al-Ittihad, following the likes of former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and ex-Chelsea and Leicester man N’Golo Kante.

The 29-year-old joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and enjoyed a glittering career on Merseyside, winning the Champions League and Premier League titles, plus the FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

He added: “Thanks to Liverpool, I reached my highest level and played a World Cup. Thanks to Liverpool, I fulfilled my dream of walking into a stadium with my son in my arms.

“Thanks to Liverpool, I played in the best stadium in the world, with the best atmosphere in the world, which is Anfield.

“Thanks to Liverpool, I lived the biggest match of my life, the comeback against Barcelona, ​​which was only possible thanks to Anfield. That moment will always be in my memory.

“I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we’ve experienced together. You will never walk alone.”

Latest

