Revived Norway reach World Cup knockout stage with drubbing of Philippines

Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick as Norway put a turbulent two weeks behind them
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 30: Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway controls the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park on July 30, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 12:12
Amy Tennery

Women's World Cup Group A

Norway 6 Philippines 0

Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick as Norway put a turbulent two weeks behind them and squeaked into the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup on goal difference on Sunday with a 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines at Eden Park.

Winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten also scored to help the 1995 champions finish in second place in Group A, above co-hosts New Zealand, with their first win of the tournament.

The Philippines, who finished bottom of the group despite their first World Cup win over New Zealand, ended the match with 10 players after defender Sofia Harrison was shown a red card in the 67th minute for a foul on Thea Bjelde.

"We felt it was us against the world today and we performed from the very start, delivering when we really had to," said Norway coach Hege Riise. "This was the best response we could have given the Norwegian people and ourselves."

With their tournament on the line, Norway looked like they meant business from the start.

They opened the scoring in the sixth minute when right back Bjelde lofted the ball to Roman Haug, who finished from a tight angle with a sensational volley.

Roman Haug made it two in the 17th minute when she powered a perfectly placed header in off a deep pass from midfielder Vilde Boe Risa.

Graham Hansen sent one past diving Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel from outside the box in the 31st minute, justifying her place in the starting team after being controversially benched for Norway's previous match.

Things went from bad to worse for the Philippines when fullback Alicia Barker put the ball into her own net three minutes into the second half and Reiten converted a penalty five minutes later.

"We really released the pressure valve early and allowed them to sort of be even a little bit more creative as the game went on," said Philippines coach Alen Stajcic.

"I'm proud of the heart and spirit of our team. They fought to the end, they fought to the death."

Roman Haug got her third goal with a well-placed header in second-half stoppage time off an assist from Reiten.

"Leading 3-0 at halftime allowed us let our shoulders down and enjoy the second half, which is not something you can do very often in a World Cup match," said Graham Hansen. "We put everything else aside. This was a team victory today and shows we're a united team."

Norway finished second in Group A behind Switzerland, who held New Zealand to a scoreless draw in Sunday's other match. The Swiss and the Norwegians will play either Spain or Japan in the last 16.

Reuters

Most Read

