Waweru winner takes points for Cobh Ramblers

SSE Airtricity First Division: Longford Town 0 Cobh Ramblers 1

Wilson Waweru’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Cobh Ramblers inflicted a first defeat in four games on Longford Town.

The result sees Ramblers open up a six-point lead on fourth-placed Athlone Town while Longford Town drop to ninth in the First Division table.

It was a poor game of football that lacked any real quality. On the balance of play Ramblers deserved the win.

In the 14th minute, Cian Browne’s throw-in found the head of Dean Larkin but Town keeper Jack Harrington pulled off an excellent save to keep his goal intact.

The home side were poor with James Doona firing over the bar in the 20th minute. Ramblers took the lead in the 28th minute. A throw-in from Browne found Waweru unmarked at the back post and he headed home.

Down the other end, Kyle O’Connor found Cristian Magerusan but his effort came off the post. Pierce Phillips had an effort stopped by Harrington while Dale Holland’s shot from distance went wide as the visitors tried to double their advantage.

Just before the break Town were awarded a penalty after Larkin fouled Magerusan in the box. Former Ramblers player Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh blasted his spot-kick wide.

It was a lacklustre second half with chances at a premium for both sides. In the 69th minute, Waweru crossed for Rowe but his effort was just wide. The home side huffed and puffed but produced nothing to trouble Ramblers keeper Lee Steacy.

Substitute Mohamed Boudiaf did well in the 77th minute to win a corner but it came to nothing. Boudiaf also shot over as the home side pressed for an equaliser. In the 89th minute, Boudiaf took a shot but Ola Adeyemo got a touch and diverted it wide of the post.

LONGFORD TOWN: Harrington; Elworthy, Walsh, Temple, O’Connor (Boudiaf ht); Giurgi, Armstrong, Mutawe (Wixted ht), Doona (Daly ht); Magerusan (J Adeyemo 73); O’Brien Whitmarsh (O Adeyemo 73)

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; Eguaibor, Larkin, Frahill; Browne; O’Brien (Doherty 82), Abbott, Phillips, Holland (Byrne 76); Rowe (McCarthy 82), Waweru (McKevitt 90)

Referee: C Sheehan (Cork)