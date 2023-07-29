Wendie Renard's late header secures win for France over Brazil

Captain Wendie Renard's header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane's Lang Park on Saturday
Wendie Renard's late header secures win for France over Brazil

WINNING GOAL: France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the World Cup Group F match in Brisbane, Australia. Pic: AP Photo/Aisha Schulz

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 13:30
Michael Church

Captain Wendie Renard's header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane's Lang Park on Saturday as Herve Renard's side picked up their first win in Group F of the Women's World Cup.

The defender met Selma Bacha's corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.

France move onto four points from their first two games, one point ahead of a Brazilian side who had kicked off the tournament with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Panama.

Eugenie Le Sommer, France's all-time leading scorer, gave her side the perfect start in the 17th minute, moments after seeing Leticia keep out her first effort at full stretch.

But here there was little the Brazilian goalkeeper could do about Le Sommer's opener as she steered her header in after Sakina Karchaoui's arcing ball from deep on the left was headed back across goal by Kadidiatou Diani.

The Brazilians squandered the opportunity to level midway through the first half when Adriana shot wildly off target having set her sights on the top corner following Debinha's layoff.

It took until the 58th minute for Pia Sundhage's side to equalise, with Debinha pouncing to calmly slot beyond Pauline Peyraud-Magnin after Kerolin's initial attempt was deflected into the striker's path by Le Sommer.

But with seven minutes remaining France's increased pressure paid off when Renard thumped her header into the Lang Park turf and the ball bounced beyond Leticia to earn her team a much-needed victory.

Reuters

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Allan Saint-Maximin file photo Allan Saint-Maximin confirms Newcastle exit ahead of expected Saudi Arabia move
Australia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Group B - Sydney Football Stadium Louise Quinn keen for Ireland to end World Cup on a high
Wexford v Waterford - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Oluwa scores only goal as Wexford defeat Treaty
#Womens World Cup 2023
Wendie Renard's late header secures win for France over Brazil

Sweden thrash Italy to book knockout spot in Women's World Cup

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd