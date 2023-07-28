Oluwa scores only goal as Wexford defeat Treaty

Airtricity League First Division

Wexford FC 1 Treaty Utd 0

Thomas Oluwa produced the all important goal as Wexford FC held out for three crucial points over Treaty Utd in this Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

This was a midtable clash with the points crucial to both sides. Wexford in the lead up to this game were in sixth spot with Treaty one place behind but a win would leapfrog them above their opponents.

Treaty strengthened their squad during the week with new signings Dean O'Shea and Adam Lennon on the bench but former Cobh keeper Cory Chambers was not included in the match day squad.

Wexford came close to taking the lead as early as the third minute. Corban Piper made ground down the left but Thomas Oluwa just failed to connect with the low cross.

Treaty's first real attempt on goal came in the eighth minute when Marc Ludden powered a long throw across the goalmouth but there was no one advancing to apply the finishing touch.

Very little happened up to the 27th minute when Treaty should have taken the lead. Dean George cut in on goal but shot straight at advancing keeper Heffernan who capably dealt with the effort.

It was Wexford who broke the deadlock two minutes before the break. Thomas Oluwa having gathered the ball to the right of area created space to beat Winn with a right footed shot which left the home side with a 1-0 interval lead.

Treaty opened the second half impressively but Enda Curran and Dean George had efforts over the top.

Wexford were pinned back through the opening twenty minutes protecting their slender lead. Having failed to capitalise on a corner kick it allowed Treaty to counter attack as they continued to seek out an equalising goal.

Treaty began to run out of attacking ideas with the home side holding out for three crucial points.

Wexford FC: Heffernan, Boyle, Hanratty (Furlong 59), Lovic, Crawford, Piper (McCann 59), Corbally (Chambets 85), Webb, O'Malley Browne, Oluwa (Kenny 74).

Treaty Utd: Winn, O'Riordan, Ludden, Devitt, George (Kelly 70), Christopher (Edogun 70), Kirkland (Lennon 70), Curran, Tallon (Barry 70), Conroy, Walsh.

Referee: Daniel Murphy.