Walsh scores twice as Galway cement lead at the top

Airtricity League First Division

Galway United 3 Bray Wanderers 0

Hometown hero Stephen Walsh scored twice to cement his side’s lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League as games run out for would-be challengers Waterford.

On the stroke of half-time, Walsh hung in the air and swung the sweetest of scissor kicks for a stunning opener.

Prior to the magic, it had been a tentative start until Walsh stung the palms of Matt Connor in the 14th minute.

Bray coughed up little else in the first quarter. Their passing was neat and their shape was compact. They had a good chance too when Chris Lyons was through on goal after a Rob Slevin error. The scrambling United defence just managed to snuff out the danger.

The home team grew into the game in the second quarter and forced eight first-half corners. Killian Brouder had the ball in the net in the 28th minute from the sixth. However, Ronan Manning’s delicate cross was ruled to have drifted wide before curling back in.

United took control after the break and were in emphatic form. Manning dazzled, Walsh harried and David Hurley buzzed around the park with intent as Bray seemed to tire.

The second came after 55 minutes. There was great interplay between the striker and Manning before Ed McCarthy's shot was blocked. The ball trickled through to Walsh who touched it over the line. The goal stood despite strong Bray claims for an offside.

Cole Omorehiomwan had a header from a corner that fizzed just over after 70 minutes but otherwise the Tribesmen were untroubled save for a couple of scares as the clock ticked down.

By then they were three up, The third capturing everything good about Galway’s play. Manning and Walsh combined again and tore at a retreating Bray backline. David Hurley thundered the third home to cap a great night for Galway.

Galway United: B Clarke; Horgan (O’ Connor 86), Slevin, Brouder, O’ Reilly; McCarthy (Lomboto 86), Borden (Dervin 77), McCormack, Hurley, Manning (Aouachria 80); Walsh.

Bray Wanderers: Connor; Murphy, Omorehiomwan, Webster, O’ Sullivan (Nolan 82); Crowley, Almirall (Mahdy 85), Craven, Quinn (Groome 63); Lyons (Walker 72), Feeney (Thompson 72).