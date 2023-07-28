Substitute Cresswell scores late goal to share spoils with Athlone Town

League of Ireland Men’s First Division

Athlone Town 1 Waterford FC 1

Cameron Cresswell broke the Athlone Town hearts as the substitute struck a 93rd minute goal that gave Waterford FC an unlikely share of the spoils in their SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division clash played at the Athlone Town Stadium.

When it looked as if a stunning Jamal Campion-Hinds was going to end Athlone’s six-year wait for a win over the Blues, Cresswell latched onto a breaking ball deep into the added time to sweep it past Enda Minogue to earn his side a share of the spoils.

After managing to win all previous six meetings of the two sides in the division over the last two years scoring 20 goals, Waterford looked sluggish throughout and after surviving a 27th-minute penalty appeal when Frantz Pierrot went down under a challenge from Kilian Cantwell, they fell behind two minutes later.

It was a goal of beauty when a loose clearance from defender Niall O’Keeffe resulted in the ball falling at the feet of Jamal Campion-Hinds, and he rifled an unstoppable effort past a helpless Sam Sargeant to the left-hand corner from 20 yards.

An unbelievable save denied the Blues the equalising goal in first-half injury-time when left-back Ryan Burke sent over a brilliant cross that picked out the unmarked Ronan Coughlan, but his stunning strike was somehow kept out by a wonder stop by Athlone netminder Enda Minogue.

With the width of the post denying Waterford the equalising goal on 86 minutes when Cresswell sent in a brilliant left-wing cross that saw the diving header from Christie Pattisson come crashing back off the butt of the far post before Sargeant kept his side in the game with a super stop to deny Campion-Hinds seconds later.

As the game entered the third added minute of five in the second-half, the Blues grabbed the goal when Ronan Coughlan went down on the edge of the area, and when the ball broke to Cameron Cresswell, he fired home for his second-goal in two games to give his side a share of the spoils.

ATHLONE TOWN: Enda Minogue, Jack Kavanagh (German Fuentes ’46), Noah van Geenen, Daniel McKenna, Patrick Hickey, Frantz Pierrot (Dylan Gavin ‘90+4), Haji Abdikadir, Jamar Campion-Hinds, Matthew Leal (Donal Curtin ‘, Michael Peprah (Oisin Duffy ’89).

WATERFORD FC: Sam Sargeant, Niall O’Keeffe (Harry Nevin ’61), Kilian Cantwell, Drew Baker, Ryan Burke, Barry Baggley, Sam Perry (Romeo Akachukwu ’61), Connor Parsons (Cameron Cresswell ’73), Serge Atakayi (Christie Pattisson ’61), Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan.

Referee: Declan Toland (Roscommon).