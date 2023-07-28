Afolabi double seals all three points for Bohs against UCD

Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemian FC 2 UCD 0

Bohs were made to work hard to earn back-to-back home wins against a stubborn UCD side, thanks to a second half Jonathan Afolabi double.

Full of confidence from knocking out last season’s cup finalists Shelbourne in their first-round clash last Friday, Declan Devine’s troops knew three points was a must in their last game in hand on the top sides.

As expected, the Gypsies started in dominant fashion and had a glorious chance to get in front after just four minutes. Skipper Keith Buckley played a delightful one-two with James McManus before squaring to James Akintunde who saw his strike bravely blocked by Jack Keaney.

With a quarter of an hour played, Adam Verdon’s deflected strike from the edge of the area served as a reminder that the visitors weren’t here to make up the numbers.

The home side kept patiently plucking away and front man Afolabi was next to go close, dragging a low shot just wide of the foot of the post having been picked out by Jordan Flores' long ball.

As the half progressed, groans of frustration began to creep into the Jodi stand with the visitors going close to taking the lead.

The lively Sean Brennan led a quick break, playing a neat one-two before seeing his deflected effort scooped off the line by Cian Byrne.

Bohs started the second half much livelier, and the introduction of prodigal son Danny Grant lifted the 4,039 in Dalymount, almost having an instant impact forcing Lorcan Healy into a low save.

And it was Grant who won the penalty moments later having been clipped by the unfortunate Verdon. Up stepped Afolabi to rifle the ball into the top left-hand corner making no mistake.

A minute from the end Afolabi raced onto another Flores ball over the top before smashing low into the far post to get his seventh in his last six games and seal all three points.

Bohemians: Talbot, Buckley, Byrne, Radkowski, Kirk (Kukulowicz, 67’), Connolly, McManus (Coote, 67’), Flores, Akintunde (Grant, 58’), Clarke (McDonnell, 87’), Afolabi.

UCD: Healy, Gallagher, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (Osam, 62’), Verdon (Higgins, 85’), Keane, Barr, Brennan, Norris (Kinsella Bishop, 73’), Raggett (Doyle, 73’).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.