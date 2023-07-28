Chelsea agree resolution over finances that sees them hand over €10m to Uefa

Chelsea have agreed a resolution with Uefa that will see them hand over €10million after owning up to 'incomplete financial reporting' under the Roman Abramovich regime
RESOLUTION: Chelsea have agreed to pay 10million euros to Uefa. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 19:31
Chelsea have agreed a resolution with Uefa that will see them hand over €10million after owning up to “incomplete financial reporting” under the Roman Abramovich regime.

A new ownership group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May last year from Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Uefa, which has also banned Juventus from competing in the Europa Conference League this season due to financial irregularities, confirmed it was approached “proactively” by the Boehly-led consortium.

They detected instances of partial financial information being submitted in historical transactions occurring between 2012 and 2019, breaching Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

A Uefa statement said: “Following its assessment, including the applicable statute of limitations, the CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) First Chamber entered into a settlement agreement with the club which has agreed to pay a financial contribution of 10million euros to fully resolve the reported matters.”

