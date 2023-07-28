Tears of a clown - Roy Keane steals show in new Sky Sports ad

Roll up, roll up for Keano's stellar cameo as a sad, reluctant clown. 
Tears of a clown - Roy Keane steals show in new Sky Sports ad

Roy Keane stars as a clown in new Sky Sports ad

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 15:07
Cian Locke

Sky Sports' new ad campaign brings the circus to town — with a host of sporting stars taking to the big top for the Greatest Show on Earth-themed spectacular promoting the range of live sport now available under the Sky umbrella. 

Golden Globe winner Idris Elba features as ringmaster with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Lauren James producing some acrobatics. 

F1 presenter Naomi Schiff breathes fire with Lewis Hamilton taking on Lando Norris on a supercharged 'Eat the Peach' style daredevil race.

Cricket's Nasser Hussain, Ben Stokes and Sophia Dunkley hit cannonballs for six, with Emma Raducanu on trapeze, while golfer Jon Rahm showcases some pinpoint life-or-death accuracy.

But the star, of course, is Roy Keane, with a late cameo as a sad, reluctant clown. 

Roy has never been afraid to bring the circus analogies himself on Sky punditry duty, identifying plenty of clowns during the course of his work.

And after his former club's 7-0 defeat by Liverpool last season, he may even have sparked the idea for this campaign: "The circus is back in town at Man United."

