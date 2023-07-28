Premier League referees to add on time lost for goal celebrations this season

Exact time will also be measured for penalties and red cards
ALL ADDS UP: Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 10:46
Ben Fisher

The exact time lost during goal celebrations will be measured by referees in the coming season, as part of a move to clamp down on dark arts and time-wasting.

New regulations, agreed upon by the law maker Ifab and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), will take effect when the English Football League resumes next Friday and will be adopted by the Premier League. It is part of the PGMOL’s drive to keep the game flowing and a high threshold in terms of contact for free-kicks and penalties will remain.

Games are likely to run longer, as seen at the men’s and women’s World Cups. It is hoped the rules will increase the amount of time the ball is in play. The ball was recorded as in play for only 51 minutes during Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in January. Opta found the ball was in play in the Premier League for an average of 54 minutes and 49 seconds last season.

In previous seasons the policy was to add a nominal period of time for events such as goals and subsequent celebrations, substitutions and injuries. The same applied to penalties and red cards.

Other changes will involve players receiving treatment off the field whenever possible to promote player safety and deter teams from slowing the game. Exceptions include when a goalkeeper is injured or if players from the same team have collided.

In circumstances where a player declines medical assistance, a teammate perceived to then purposely delay the restart will be cautioned. Referees have been reminded to book players who fail to respect the required distance at free-kicks.

The more robust approach will be in effect for the first time when Southampton visit Sheffield Wednesday next Friday for the Championship’s opening match. A multi-ball system will also be implemented.

Guardian

