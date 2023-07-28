Premier League referees to add on time lost for goal celebrations this season

The exact time lost during goal celebrations will be measured by referees in the coming season, as part of a move to clamp down on dark arts and time-wasting.

New regulations, agreed upon by the law maker Ifab and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), will take effect when the English Football League resumes next Friday and will be adopted by the Premier League. It is part of the PGMOL’s drive to keep the game flowing and a high threshold in terms of contact for free-kicks and penalties will remain.