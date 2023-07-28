O'Gorman 'only got two minutes notice' for her World Cup debut

Locked and loaded, Áine O'Gorman was never more ready for her World Cup debut at the eleventh hour.

Once Heather Payne’s hamstring risk didn’t survive the warm-up before the Canada game on Wednesday, Vera Pauw consulted with her assistants and issued the order to her most-capped player.

O'Gorman, like a true professional, didn’t flinch, switching big into the colours of the first XI carrying out their final preparations on the soaked surface.

That’s what 118 caps and almost 20 years of being a senior international chisels you into – a battle-hardened soldier equipped for the blitz from the Olympic champions.

Two minutes in and the right wing-back vindicated her selection of other options by spinning a pass down the line for Lucy Quinn to latch onto, cross for Kyra Carusa and create the corner that Katie McCabe scored directly from.

“I only got two minutes notice, to be honest, but I warmed up like I always do,” the Wicklow woman reflected on her elevation.

“I thought Heather would probably start the game but maybe not last the distance because of her injury, so I was ready to come on anyway.

“I was delighted I got the call-up to start, even if it didn’t feel like that with the way the game ended.

“We had pretty good performance in the first half, creating chances and corner kicks, along with defending well”.

The turning point, agrees the stalwart, was Canada introducing a trio of veteran substitutes at the break, spearheaded by 40-year-old Christine Sinclair.

Within seven minutes, they had completed the turnaround to lead 2-1 and dump Ireland out with Monday’s final game against Nigeria to spare.

“Canada upped the tempo for the second half and we didn’t adjust quick enough,” she admitted. Not everyone is blessed with O’Gorman’s reactive powers.