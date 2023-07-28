Arteta focusing on departures after successful tour of America

Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States of America came to an end this morning as they defeated FC Barcelona 5-3 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After ten gruelling days in the hot and humid temperatures of Washington, New Jersey and Los Angeles, the Gunners return to England after another positive tour, having faced the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and finally Barcelona.

With new signings, returning loanees and exciting youngsters, it was the perfect opportunity for Mikel Arteta to analyse what shape his Arsenal team were in, and set the tone for the season ahead.

Getting the signings in early

In a situation similar to last season, the Gunners were able to get the bulk of their transfer business done before they flew to the US, with the big-money acquisitions of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice from Ajax, Chelsea and West Ham respectively.

All three enjoyed a productive camp, with Havertz scoring twice, whilst Timber integrated into the Arsenal with such ease. Rice, who debuted against the MLS All-Stars, was only able to play in two matches, being left out of the squad against Barcelona as a precaution.

For Arteta, now is the time to focus on potential departures, with the 41-year-old Spanaird claiming the size of his current squad is “unsustainable.”

Leandro Trossard impresses

A fantastic mid-season switch to north London from Brighton last campaign, the Belgian forward racked up one goal and ten assists for Arteta’s side after arriving in January, and has had an excellent pre-season thus far.

Scoring a beautifully curled effort into the top corner against the MLS All-Stars to get the ball rolling for his tour, before finishing off his time in the States with a brace against the Spanish champions, Trossard could not ask for a better first pre-season at the Gunners.

With the versatility of the former Brighton forward key to how Mikel Arteta wants to make his side more unpredictable this season, it would come as no surprise to see the 28-year-old start against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Bukayo Saka picking up where he left off

The great thing about Bukayo Saka is the fact his performance ceiling is so high, and it is impossible to know what heights the young Englishman will reach in his career. Brilliant against the All-Stars and Barcelona, whilst being one of the only shining lights in what was an un-Arsenal like performance against Manchester United.

The 21-year-old was on the end of a couple of robust challenges in the United and Barcelona matches, most notably from Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to the Red Devils in New Jersey.

But that is the mantra Saka now possesses, even in friendly matches, he must be stopped at all costs. It’s a great asset to have, but with that increased aura must come a level of protection from his manager and referees. This looks set to be another special season from the forward.

Arsenal’s ever expanding popularity in the US

Whilst this may not be related to the footballing side of the tour, the sheer popularity that Arsenal now have on this side of the world is incredibly impressive. Matches were played in impressive stadiums such as the MetLife and SoFi Stadiums, with every game being a sellout crowd.

The Gunners have not only grown on the pitch, but off it as well.

Commercially it has been a masterstroke from the club, along with having three USA internationals in their side in Matt Turner, Auston Trusty and Folarin Balogun, the appeal of Arsenal stateside only continues to grow exponentially.